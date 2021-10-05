.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Transport Minister Gadkari moots musical toots for noisy Indian roads

  • Font
In this Jan. 15, 2016, file photo, an Indian woman crosses a road as vehicles move through morning smog on the last day of a two-week experiment where the Delhi government allowed private cars on the roads on alternate days depending on whether their license plates end in an even or an odd number, to reduce the number of cars to fight pollution in New Delhi, India. (AP)
An Indian woman crosses a road as vehicles move through morning smog in New Delhi, India. (File photo: AP)

Transport Minister Gadkari moots musical toots for noisy Indian roads

AFP, New Delhi

Published: Updated:

India’s transport minister is mulling a law that would seek to replace the country’s constant car-horn cacophony with the sound of music.

“I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear,” Nitin Gadkari told local media on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The horns could blast sounds made by the flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ or harmonium, he added.

Gadkari also said he wanted to replace the “irritating” sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles with soothing tunes.

India’s Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari (C), signs a register as inspects the Zojila tunnel under construction which connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, at Baltal, some 93 km northeast of Srinagar, on September 28, 2021. (AFP)
India’s Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari (C), signs a register as inspects the Zojila tunnel under construction which connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, at Baltal, some 93 km northeast of Srinagar, on September 28, 2021. (AFP)

India is home to some of the noisiest cities in the world, as rickshaws, buses, taxis, weaving motorbikes and private cars fight for space on the traffic-clogged roads.

The horn is deemed almost as important as the gas pedal -- and more so than wing mirrors -- and is used by drivers more to alert other road-users to their presence rather than to rebuke.

India’s colorful trucks often have messages painted on their backs aimed at overtaking drivers such as “Horn OK Please” or “Blow Horn.”

The World Health Organization says noise pollution can cause hearing loss, cardiovascular problems, cognitive impairment, stress, and depression.

Read more: Indian Minister hopes for Expo 2020 Dubai’s success

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Passenger goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight Passenger goes viral after being only passenger on Etihad Abu Dhabi-Singapore flight
US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official US ready ‘to turn to other options’ if Iran fails to return to nuclear deal: Official
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE pavilion
Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone Video captures moment crocodile leaps out of water and takes down drone
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp return online after hourslong global outage
Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms Hacker arrested in Ukraine for causing $150 mln worth of damage to global firms
Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges Zuckerberg loses $6 bln in hours as Facebook plunges
China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes China continues Taiwan flybys with record 56 warplanes
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More