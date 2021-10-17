.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award to tackle climate change

  • Font
Britain’s Prince William reacts to a question from the media as he leaves from a visit to the School 21 following its re-opening after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in east London, Britain, on March 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Britain’s Prince William reacts to a question from the media as he leaves from a visit to the School 21 following its re-opening after the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in east London, Britain. (Reuters)

Celebrities to join Prince William for Earthshot Prize award to tackle climate change

The Associated Press, London

Published: Updated:

Celebrities will join Prince William in London on Sunday for the inaugural awards ceremony of his Earthshot Prize, an ambitious environmental program aiming to find new ideas and technologies around the world to tackle climate change and Earth’s most pressing challenges.

Judges including naturalist and veteran broadcaster David Attenborough, actor Cate Blanchett and singer Shakira are expected to attend the ceremony. Actors Emma Thompson, Emma Watson and David Oyelowo will join Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in handing out the awards.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

William and his charity, The Royal Foundation, launched the Earthshot Prize last year, inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 “Moonshot” speech that challenged and inspired Americans to go to the moon.

The prize, to be awarded to five winners every year until 2030, is billed as the most prestigious of its kind. Each winner will receive a grant worth 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) to develop and scale up their ideas.

“We are alive in the most consequential time in human history,” William said in a pre-recorded short film. “The actions we choose or choose not to take in the next 10 years will determine the fate of the planet for the next thousand.”

“Many of the answers are already out there,” he added. “But we need everyone, from all parts of society. to raise their ambition and unite in repairing our planet.”

The finalists include a 14-year-old student who proposes using solar energy to replace charcoal to power millions of roadside ironing carts in India; a land-based coral farm in the Bahamas to restore dying coral reefs; a community project in Congo devoted to protecting gorillas; and a Kenyan enterprise that turns organic waste into fertilizer and insect protein for farmers.

The ceremony comes days ahead of the COP26 UN climate change summit in Glasgow, which begins on Oct. 31.

Read more: Stepped up climate action at COP26 could save millions of lives: WHO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More