May ‘cry of the Earth’ be heard at UN climate summit: Pope Francis

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St.Peter's Square, at the Vatican, on Oct. 31, 2021. (AP)
The Associated Press, Vatican City

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to pray so that “the cry of the Earth” is heard at the UN climate summit getting underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

Francis in comments to the public in St. Peter’s Square, on Sunday, noted that it was the first day of the crucial gathering. He told the crowd: “Let us pray so that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor” is heard by summit participants.

“May this encounter yield efficient answers offering concrete hope to future generations,” the pope said. Francis has made care for the planet’s fragile environment a key plank of his papacy.

In Rome Sunday, leaders of the G-20 nations accounting for 75 percent of greenhouse emissions were negotiating on what commitments they’re willing to make to contain rising global temperatures.

Read more: UN climate summit formally opens in Glasgow, kicks off intense negotiations

