KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried ‘chicken’ across its 4,000 restaurants in US

A plate of Beyond Fried Chicken served with KFC sauces is seen in Chicago, Illinois, US. (Reuters)
Reuters, New York

Published: Updated:

Yum Brands Inc’s KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried “chicken” from Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday.

Beyond shares rose more than 7 percent in after-market trading.

KFC, Yum’s biggest brand, had nearly 4,000 restaurants in the United States at the end of 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

KFC started testing Beyond’s plant-based chicken in August 2019 in Atlanta and expanded to more areas the following year.

In February 2021, Yum and Beyond announced a global partnership to create plant-based menu items for Yum’s KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut over “the next several years.”

Major fast-food chains have been vying for partnerships with faux meat makers as they add vegan and vegetarian menu options.

Beyond rival Impossible Foods Inc is working with Burger King, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Prices for the Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC will start at $6.99 in most places but will vary by location.

