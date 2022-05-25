Pfizer to sell all its patented drugs at non-profit price in 45 low-income countries
Pfizer Inc will make all of its patented medicines including COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid and big-selling breast cancer drug Ibrance available at a not-for-profit price to 45 of the world’s poorest countries, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.
These countries lack good access to innovative treatments. It can take four to seven years longer for new treatments to become available in low-income countries, according to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, if they become available at all.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Pfizer said its plan includes 23 wholly-owned, patented medicines and vaccines that treat infectious diseases, certain cancers, and rare and inflammatory diseases. In addition to Paxlovid and Ibrance, the list includes pneumonia vaccine Prevnar 13, rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz and cancer treatments Xalkori and Inlyta.
The COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed with BioNTech SE was also on the list.
Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an interview that all the medicines being made available should be of use.
“But clearly the antiviral (Paxlovid) is going to be a very big deal for them -- if they need it they can get it immediately,” he said.
When Pfizer launches new medicines and vaccines, they will also be included in the drug portfolio at a not-for-profit price, it said.
The 27 low-income countries and 18 lower-income countries included in what Pfizer is calling “An Accord for a Healthier
World” cover most of Africa and much of Southeast Asia. Five countries -- Rwanda, Ghana, Malawi, Senegal and Uganda -- have already committed to joining the accord, which was announced at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said in a statement the accord will allow the countries and the drugmaker to share “the
burden of costs and tasks in the production and delivery of supplies that will save millions of lives.”
Pfizer has been criticized for how it rolled out its COVID-19 vaccine, with some poorer countries waiting for months after the earliest doses arrived in wealthier countries.
Bourla said the new accord has been informed by the difficulties of that rollout, particularly the lack of health infrastructure in some countries that made distributing the vaccine difficult.
“Instead of washing our hands and saying, ‘I gave you the product, do whatever you want with them,’ we’re saying, ‘We’ll
give you the products and we will sit with you to see how we can help organize a system that can utilize them,’” Bourla said.
Read more: Pfizer, UAE renew partnership to deal with cancer incidence, spread awareness
-
Pfizer ulcerative colitis drug etrasimod leads to remission in a third of patientsNearly one third of patients with ulcerative colitis who received an experimental Pfizer Inc drug in a clinical trial were in remission after a year ... Healthy Living
-
US FDA authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot for young childrenThe US Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, the ... Coronavirus
-
Explainer: Some patients reporting COVID rebounds after taking Pfizer pillsMore than 2.8 million courses of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid have been made available at pharmacies around the United ... Coronavirus
-
Pfizer to spend $11.6B on migraine treatment maker BiohavenPfizer is spending more than $11.6 billion to buy the remaining portion of migraine treatment maker Biohaven Pharmaceuticals it does not already ... Financial Markets
-
Pfizer to buy lung-focused biotech developer ReViral for as much as $525 mlnPfizer Inc. agreed to buy respiratory antiviral developer ReViral Ltd. for as much as $525 million, the COVID-19 vaccine maker’s latest move in the ... Business
-
China approves Pfizer’s COVID pill Paxlovid for mild to moderate casesChina’s medical products regulator said on Saturday it has given conditional approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, making it the first oral ... World News
-
Africa CDC has MOU with Pfizer for supplies of COVID-19 pillAfrica’s top public health agency has agreed a memorandum of understanding with Pfizer to bring supplies of the pharmaceutical firm’s Paxlovid ... Coronavirus
-
Pfizer, UAE renew partnership to deal with cancer incidence, spread awarenessPfizer has renewed its partnerships with United Arab Emirates-based cancer patient societies Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) and Emirates Oncology ... Gulf