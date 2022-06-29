EU proposes to ban use of flavored tobacco vaping products

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to ban the use of flavored tobacco vaping devices in Europe because of concerns about their increasing popularity and health effects.
“With nine out of ten lung cancers caused by tobacco, we want to make smoking as unattractive as possible to protect the health of our citizens and save lives,” said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides in a statement.
