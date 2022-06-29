.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

EU proposes to ban use of flavored tobacco vaping products

  • Font
European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides. (Reuters)
EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides. (Reuters)

EU proposes to ban use of flavored tobacco vaping products

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed to ban the use of flavored tobacco vaping devices in Europe because of concerns about their increasing popularity and health effects.

“With nine out of ten lung cancers caused by tobacco, we want to make smoking as unattractive as possible to protect the health of our citizens and save lives,” said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides in a statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more: Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 14
Explore More