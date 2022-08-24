Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah activates clinic specializing in migraine treatment

Sharjah’s Kuwait Hospital – an affiliate of Emirates Health Services (EHS) – has revealed it is working to activate a clinic dedicated to migraine patients and to offer the most advanced treatments for the condition, in line with its development plans that aim to enhance the quality of treatment services provided and meet customers’ needs across all health facilities under the EHS umbrella.



The clinic was activated on Tuesday during an event organized by the Hospital under the theme ‘Together Towards a Migraine Treatment,’ just as EHS began offering the latest drugs and medications for migraines that were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the USA.

The event sought to enhance community communication and raise awareness of the disease, its causes, and factors that increase its severity, as well as the latest treatments available. This was particularly important given that many of the visitors to the neurology clinic at Kuwait Hospital suffer from migraines, most of whom are women with migraines stemming from hormonal changes and low oestrogen.



Afra Salem, Director of Kuwait Hospital, participated in the event, along with Dr Issa Al-Moalimi, Assistant Director for Medical and Technical Affairs, Dr Davidoth Naik, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Kuwait Hospital, and Dr Karim Mostafa, Head of the Emergency Department, in addition to a number of doctors specializing in the treatment of migraines.



In a lecture during the event, Dr Davidoth Naik said: “Migraines are the result of abnormal activity that temporarily affects the nerves, chemical signals, and blood vessels in the brain, causing severe headaches on one side of the head with nausea and poor concentration, along with feelings of dizziness, imbalance, and sensitivity to sound and light, with symptoms lasting from four hours to three days.”



For his part, Dr Karim Mostafa advised caution when using certain modern drugs and medicines with patients of coronary artery disease and those with hypertension, underlining the importance of only taking drugs under the supervision of a doctor, in order to ensure the health and safety of the patient.



The event included an exhibition held to raise awareness about the latest treatment methods for the disease, the most prominent food products that cause an increase in episodes of the disease, useful sports activities to relieve headaches, the psychological causes that lead to an increase in attacks, and the importance of measuring blood pressure as a contributing factor to the disease.

