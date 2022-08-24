Sharjah to ban single-use plastic bags from January I, 2024

Sharjah has banned single-use plastic bags and materials in the Emirate as of January 1, 2024, as part of its environmentally-friendly approach and in support of conservation plans, reported Emirates News Agency (WAM).



The decision to ban was taken during a meeting the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) on Tuesday morning at the Sharjah Ruler’s office under the chairmanship of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Deputy Chairman of the SEC.



During the meeting, the council decided to prohibit as of January 1, 2024, to trade, produce, offer, or import single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate, provided that they are replaced with multi-use bags and materials with technical specifications and standards approved by the Department of Municipalities Affairs.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, began its ban on single-use plastic bags on June 1, 2022, in its bid to encourage the use of reusable products. The

ban is part of a wider initiative to protect the environment and reduce waste.

Dubai also started tapplying a 25-fil (6 cent) charge to plastic bags in July this year, also with the aim of phasing the disposable bags out in two years.



In preparation for a complete ban on single-use plastic bags and materials in Sharjah, shops in the emirate will start imposing a tariff of no less than (25) fils as of October 1, 2022, on each single-use plastic bag presented to the consumer.



The SEC decision is aimed at protecting the environment from the dangers of plastic pollution and reduce the negative effects resulting from harmful practices.



It was also decided to organize the shift from the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials, and provide environmentally friendly alternatives, and ensure that multi-use bags and materials are handled sustainably.



Accordingly, Sharjah’s Department of Municipalities Affairs will lay down the necessary plans and policies to implement the provisions of this resolution, determine the single-use plastic bags and materials to be prohibited. and the exceptions contained therein.



The Department of Municipalities Affairs will also prepare and carry out awareness and educational programmes on the importance of shifting from consuming single-use plastic bags and materials to consuming other sustainable and multi-use alternatives.



The shops in the Emirate will start reduce the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials and implement initiatives that contribute to achieving this.



The shops will also begin informing the consumer of the tariff imposed on the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials, raising awareness of their risks, and guiding him to use and provide appropriate alternatives.

