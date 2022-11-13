New fast-recovery hysterectomy procedure carried out at UAE’s Fujairah Hospital

The Fujairah Hospital is the UAE has performed its first hysterectomy using a fast efficient new technique which avoids abdominal scarring and accelerates recovery.



The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Fujairah Hospital, affiliated with Emirates Health Services, announced the successful procedure known as ‘V-Notes.’



In line with training and ongoing development of medical and nursing teams, as well as the provision of technologically advanced facilities, the surgical procedure joins a long list of complex operations that are now available at Emirates Health Services (EHS) hospitals.



Dr Omar Alwan, Gynecological Oncologist, Obstetrician and Consultant Physician, said: “This is one of the most advanced procedures in the world and because it is carried out through the vagina using a speculum it is performed quickly without scars to the abdomen and most patients can go home in less than 24 hours. Compared to traditional hysterectomies, the speed of recovery using V-Notes is higher and the need for analgesics is lower.”



Dr Amal Al-Muaini, Medical Assistant and Head of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the hospital, praised the speed and success of the procedure and said the department has carried out all types of surgery for women and provided high quality professional follow-up support supervised by eminent medial and nursing experts.





Ahmed Al Khadim, Director of Fujairah Hospital, said that the EHS, and all hospitals under its umbrella, are proceeding in line with the UAE’s vision 2071 to sustainably develop health care services to achieve a high quality of life for all members of society.

In addition to highly experienced and expert medical, nursing, technical and administrative teams, Al Khadim said Fujairah Hospital also offers the latest medical technology — such as artificial intelligence — and through its affiliation with Emirates Health Services provides the best possible range and quality of health services for the community.

