‘Down to Earth’: Celebrating all things green, sustainable at Jameel Arts Centre

‘Down to Earth,’ the UAE’s annual day-long festival celebrating all things green, returns for its third edition on Sunday (November 27) at Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai

The Centre, located in Jaddaf, invites both veteran and new gardeners, nature and crafts enthusiasts, the eco-conscious and sustainability-aware to experience a range of entertaining and informative activities for all ages from 10am to 8pm.

‘Down to Earth’ features rolling, day-long, drop-in workshops for all ages in the festival’s outdoor arts and crafts zone, demonstrations and information stalls for children, teens and adults themed around sustainable living, plus a program of talks by eco and sustainability experts.

In the run-up to the event, Antonia Carver, Director, Art Jameel, spoke to Al Arabiya English: “We’re extending a warm welcome to the UAE’s growing community of enthusiasts, the eco-conscious and sustainability-aware to come join us at Jameel Arts Centre on Sunday, for ‘Down to Earth,’ the UAE’s annual festival for all things green. The free, fun day out for all ages includes markets dedicated to local, organic produce, plants and gifts, plus workshops, arts and crafts, talks and more. Spanning across the Jameel, its gardens and the Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park, ‘Down to Earth’ brings together the public with creatives, artists, eco-entrepreneurs and UAE farmers and gardeners, to collaborate with and spread a culture of sustainability – and what could be more timely, now that we’ve begun the countdown to COP28?”

She said that this year, Art Jameel is hosting more than 35 creative endeavors who will offer fresh crop, sustainable clothing, and home decor, fun family time, demonstrations across creative green stations, plus a rolling program throughout the day of entertaining and thought-provoking workshops and talks.

“‘Down to Earth’ is for everyone – all ages – and entrance is free of charge, and is part of Art Jameel’s extensive focus on ecology, biodiversity and sustainability, which runs through our programming and research – and our buildings and gardens, too. We’d like to thank BEEAH Tandeef, our sustainability partner for ‘Down to Earth,’ and to encourage everyone to explore our neighbourhood – Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai’s latest creative destination, located right on the Creek,” said Carver.

Nora Razian, Head of Exhibitions, Art Jameel, said: “‘Down To Earth’ is Jameel Art Center’s signature festival, bringing together stakeholders from across the Dubai community who are invested in actively working towards a more sustainable future. It’s a gathering for those curious about both big and small questions related to sustainability -- from those who want to know more about how technology and changes in agricultural practices are shaping the way we eat or how we make water to those interested in learning how to add more sustainably-minded habits to their daily life, such as procuring local produce or life hacks for going waste free or greening home spaces.”

There will also be a group discussion on valuing water, holistically in our time. This is part of the public programming related to current Level 1 exhibition at the centre ‘An Ocean in Every Drop,’ which brings together works from around the globe that explore human relationships to water.

‘An Ocean in Every Drop’ asks us to think with water, following its flows through the past to inform our present.

Green Bazaar

Spanning across Jameel Arts Centre and the Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park, the yearly festival also includes a Green Bazaar, which offers a broad variety of indoor and outdoor plants, plus related eco-conscious and sustainability-aware gifts and products from local businesses, while the Art Jameel Shop features a special festival-themed collection of books and design objects.

New to this edition of ‘Down to Earth’ is the first Farmer’s Market – a collaboration with Teible, the farm-to-fork restaurant located at Jameel Arts Centre. The Farmer’s Market invites local farmers offering fresh seasonal produce directly to the community while raising awareness about sustainable practices.

