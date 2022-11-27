Doctors at Sharjah’s Al Qassimi Hospital save three children with rare surgery

The neurosurgery team at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah – an affiliate of Emirates Health Services (EHS), led by neurosurgeon Dr. Satish Krishnan – performed rare, complex, and delicate brain surgeries on three children, aged two and a half to 13 years, who suffered from various symptoms, including elevated fever and hemifacial spasms.

Dr. Krishnan was able to perform the surgeries after running the necessary examinations on the three children, which indicated the need for immediate and urgent surgery, relying on the extensive expertise of the hospital’s medical staff and the highly advanced medical equipment EHS provides for its various health facilities.

The three cases included a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, admitted to the hospital after suffering from a high fever and hemifacial spasms, which called for surgical intervention to extract pus from the brain, caused by salmonella bacteria. After the successful operation, the patient underwent six weeks of antibiotic treatment.

The second case was a four-year-old child, who was admitted to the hospital suffering from a high fever, abdominal pain, frequent cramps, loss of mobility on his right side, and loss of his ability to speak. His family were fearful for his condition and had lost hope for his survival, but the immediate action taken by medical staff at the hospital revealed the presence of pus on the brain, which required him to undergo urgent surgery. The surgeon was able to successfully extract the pus and follow up on the situation until the patient fully returned to his normal life.

The third case was the most difficult involving a 13-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after suffering multiple symptoms, including frequent convulsions, headache, fever, and lethargy in his movement that led to him losing the ability to play. The case required an X-ray along with a range of other medical examinations, which revealed the presence of pus in a dangerous and difficult area in the centre of the brain. This called for urgent surgical intervention followed by a recovery period, after which the patient’s condition improved greatly.

Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, CEO of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, confirmed that the hospital has become one of the most distinguished medical institutions that performs rare and complex surgeries, not only at the local level, but also across the region and the world. Dr. Al Nooryani noted the significant role that Emirates Health Services plays in supporting medical staff across various specialties and raising their efficiency, underlining its commitment to implementing the latest best practices in healthcare and relying on evidence-based treatments.

“Despite their critical nature, the three surgeries were completed with the utmost success, allowing the children to return to their normal lives,” he said, crediting the advanced skill of the hospital’s medical team and their extensive experience in performing brain and neurosurgeries. Dr. Al Nooryani also emphasised Al Qassimi Hospital’s dedication to embracing advanced medical technologies, which have helped advance the hospital’s reputation and boost the overall competitiveness of the health services sector.

