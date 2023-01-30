Innovative mobile app for expectant mothers launched in the UAE

Mamahood, a femtech mobile application, announced the launch of its innovative app on Monday in Dubai, which aims to empower women in the Middle East and North Africa with professional care, guidance, and community engagement throughout their fertility, pregnancy, and motherhood journey.



Mamahood offers a range of health-tracking tools, including menstrual and pregnancy tracking, educational content by healthcare professionals, and a community engagement for women to connect and receive support from fellow mothers and healthcare advisors.

The standout feature of Mamahood is its on-demand live chat, which allows women to connect with licensed healthcare advisors in real time, 24/7. This feature provides women with immediate and convenient access to professional care, enabling them to address their health concerns confidently and discreetly, and prioritize their and their family's well-being without delay or hesitation.

In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, women’s health is often not prioritized, and many women do not have access to quality healthcare.

According to a recent study by the Journal of Medical Internet Research, 70 percent of in-person medical appointments can be conducted remotely through telemedicine.

Furthermore, a study published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research found that new mothers in the MENA region experience high levels of anxiety and depression, with rates ranging from 18 percent to 40 percent, with one of the main reasons being a lack of social support and limited access to healthcare resources.



Alina Polyakova, founder of Mamahood, said: “During my pregnancy, I struggled to find credible and reliable content online, often feeling overwhelmed by the conflicting information on Google and the lack of community engagement on Western apps. I knew there had to be a better way for women to access the information and support they need during the most important time of their lives, and that's how the idea for Mamahood was born.”



“We are excited to launch Mamahood and provide women in the region with a long-overdue, comprehensive, and supportive experience. Studies show that many pregnant women in the MENA region hesitate to contact healthcare professionals outside of regular office hours due to cultural and social factors, which can lead to increased anxiety and pregnancy-related complications. Our on-demand 24/7 live chat aims to give women easy access to health advice and act as a preventive tool to make an informed decision on time throughout their motherhood journey,” said Polyakova.

