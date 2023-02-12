Portion control beats intermittent fasting for weight loss: Study

Intermittent fasting may not be as effective for weight loss as previously thought, according to a new study by scientists at Johns Hopkins University.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Intermittent fasting is a dietary pattern where individuals alternate between periods of fasting and eating.

The findings, published in The Journal of the American Heart Association, suggest that portion size plays a greater role in weight loss than meal timing.

The study analyzed the electronic health records of almost 550 adults over a period of six years and found that meal timing did not have an impact on weight change.

“Although experimental studies have suggested that time-restricted eating could improve circadian rhythms and play a role in metabolic regulation, our study did not detect an association in a population with a wide range of body weights,” the study’s senior author Dr. Wendy Bennett said.

The study found that the number of large and medium-sized meals was positively linked to weight change, while a greater number of small meals was associated with less weight change.

The American Heart Association notes that four out of ten adults in the US are obese and that reducing overall calorie intake, eating healthy foods, and increasing physical activity are recommended for reducing cardiovascular disease risk.

The association does not have a clear preference for frequent small meals or intermittent fasting, stating that irregular patterns of total calorie intake may not be favorable for maintaining body weight and cardiovascular health.

The researchers call for further trials, including a more diverse population, to better understand the link between the time of eating and weight change.

The average age of the participants in the study was 51, with 80 percent being white, women, and well-educated.

The authors note that their findings are observational and could not prove direct cause and effect.

Intermittent fasting has become a popular dieting trend in recent years, with people embracing it as a simple and flexible approach to weight loss and improved health.

The concept of intermittent fasting involves limiting food intake to certain periods of the day or certain days of the week, with the aim of reducing overall calorie intake.

Proponents of intermittent fasting tout its benefits, including increased insulin sensitivity, improved metabolic health, and better brain function. Despite its growing popularity, more research is needed to fully understand the effects of intermittent fasting and determine its safety and effectiveness as a weight loss and health improvement strategy.

Some of the commonly believed benefits of intermittent fasting include weight loss, improved insulin sensitivity, reduced inflammation, and enhanced brain function. It is also thought to help improve metabolic markers such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Read more:

Is Metformin safe to use for weight loss in non-diabetics? UAE doctors weigh in

Doctors warn against Saxenda, Ozempic ‘quick fix’ diabetes injections for weight loss

Taking 5-minute walks every half-hour can offset health risks of prolonged sitting