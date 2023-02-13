How to gain weight in a healthy way: 19 types of food to try

Although obesity has become a worldwide concern in recent years, there are many people who suffer from being underweight and want to gain weight in a healthy and safe way.

Gaining weight in a healthy way is not easy, especially if your body is unresponsive, or thinness is the result of a certain disease, illness or due to recovery from a difficult surgery.



Perhaps one of the most important health solutions that have a magical effect regarding safe weight gain and increasing muscle mass without allowing fat to accumulate in the body is resorting to healthy weight gain foods and maintaining a diet that includes a list of the best weight gain foods, as well as exercising.



According to the health website Organic, below is a list of 20 healthful food types that ensure safe and healthy weight gain:

1. Potatoes

Potatoes are the perfect choice for weight gain because they contain carbohydrates, as well as fiber and vitamin C, which make them a good option for gaining weight in a healthy way.



2. Whole-grain bread

Bread is a natural source of carbohydrates, but eating plain white bread is unhealthy, so it is recommended to eat whole-grain bread because it contains a large amount of fiber and nutrients.



3. Peanut butter

One of the easiest and most delicious ways to gain weight in a healthy way is to eat peanut butter because one tablespoon of salted peanut butter contains 200 calories, and it provides the body with an abundant amount of protein.

4. Cheese

The high-fat content available in most types of cheese helps you gain weight in a healthy way. It contains vitamins and minerals necessary for the body, in addition to a good amount of protein.



5. Full fat milk

One of the easiest ways to gain weight quickly is to eat whole milk, which is rich in healthy fats and plenty of vitamins.



6. Red meat

Red meat is ideal and is the best protein-rich food for weight gain, as it is the first supporter of muscle nutrition. It contains minerals necessary for the body and healthy fats, but nevertheless, it is recommended not to overeat it and suffice with two or three portions a week to avoid other health problems.



7. Butter

Butter is one of the most fat-rich foods, so if you are looking to gain some weight quickly, add butter to your meals, but it is advised not to eat it too much to avoid other health problems.



8. Eggs

Eggs contain a large amount of good cholesterol, and large amounts of vitamin A, D, and vitamin E, so eating 3-4 whole eggs a day ensures that you gain weight in a healthy way.



9. Bananas

Bananas are a good source of energy and weight gain. They are rich in potassium, carbohydrates, and other important nutrients that give you energy and keep you healthy. Each banana contains 100 calories.



10. Salmon

Eating salmon, which is rich in protein and minerals, 2-3 times a week helps in gaining weight in a healthy matter. It also helps boost the immune system and protect the heart and blood vessels.



11. Pasta:

Similar to adding potatoes to your diet to gain weight, be sure to eat plenty of pasta as it contains large amounts of calorie-rich starches that will guarantee weight gain.



12. Granola bars:

At first glance, it may seem that granola is a weight loss food, but it contains a large amount of sugar, fiber and protein which make eating it with whole milk daily an ideal healthy meal for weight gain.



13. Dried fruits:

When fruits are dried, they retain more calories than fresh fruits, so they are a good option for gaining weight.



14. Tropical fruits:

Tropical fruits such as mango, papaya, and pineapple, which are very rich in sugar, are an easy and quick way to add weight to your body, and they contain a lot of minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that make them very healthy.



15. Bagels:

Bagels are a type of pastry like bread but are high calories because they contain many complex carbohydrates, which accelerate weight gain.



16. Avocado:

One avocado contains approximately 240 calories. While avocados help you gain weight, they provide you with a rich set of minerals, especially potassium, as well as vitamin E and folic acid.



17. Brown rice:

Like pasta, bread, and potatoes, brown rice is a great source of carbohydrates and gives your body plenty of healthy fiber to improve heart health, digestion, and cholesterol levels.



18. Cornbread:

This type of bread may not be popular all over the world, but those who know it love it for its sweet taste, and every 100 grams of it contains 300 calories, so it is a healthy and good option for gaining weight.



19. Chicken breast:

Although chicken breast does not contain a high amount of fat, a medium-sized piece contains 100 calories, so it is a great option for gaining weight without gaining fat.

Despite a lot of information shared on the internet and other resources on health tips, people are urged to consult a professional dietician or physician before making any major changes to their diet.

