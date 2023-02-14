Three-in-four of London’s workers would quit instead of giving up WFH
Nearly three-quarters of London’s workers would rather quit their jobs than return to the office full-time, a survey revealed, with many demanding inflation-busting pay hikes to give up their right to flexible working.
The research by Bloomberg Intelligence found that employees in the capital are confident in their bargaining power amid a tight labor market and widespread working-from-home following the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a survey of 500 office workers in the capital, 73 percent said they’d seek alternative employment if told to work five days a week on-site. Four in 10 of those workers would need a raise of at least 16 percent to reconsider their position.
Higher-paid staff were more likely to push for even bigger raises if told to give up home-working, BI said.
The cost of commuting was cited by over-two thirds of the workers as a key reason for not traveling into the office. Rail fares will rise by as much as 5.9 percent in England next month.
Over 95 percent of respondents said that they are allowed to work from home at least some of the time, the survey said.
Read more: If feasible, German labor minister seeks to pass law to work from home
-
Twitter orders workers at Asia HQ in Singapore to clear desks, work from homeWorkers at Twitter Inc.’s Singapore office were told to empty out their desks and vacate the premises, said people familiar with the situation, as ... Technology
-
Work-from-home trend in UK may have peaked, LinkedIn survey findsRemote working may have peaked in the UK as a loosening labor market hands power back to employers, according to research by LinkedIn.In September, 12 ... Economy
-
Google employees choosing to permanently work from home could get pay cutsGoogle employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with ... World News
-
UK financial sector urges caution over any ‘work from home’ legislationHow people divide their working hours between home and office should develop naturally over time and not be forced into law, senior financial services ... Coronavirus
-
Dubai introduces 1-year, ‘work from home visa’ for foreigners with jobs abroadDubai is now offering individuals and families interested in living in the UAE the opportunity to do so, while remaining employed abroad.The new Dubai ... Travel and Tourism
-
If feasible, German labor minister seeks to pass law to work from homeGermany’s labor minister wants to enshrine into law the right to work from home if it is feasible to do so, even after the coronavirus pandemic ... Coronavirus