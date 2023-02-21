COP28: UAE to encourage residents to reduce food waste, take up sustainable fashion

As the UAE prepares to host the 28th session of the United Nations climate summit Conference of the Parties (COP28) this year, members of the public will soon enjoy the opportunity to participate in several activations and initiatives aimed at advocating for “responsible consumption.”

This follows the UAE’s President’s announcement of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability: Today For Tomorrow’ – a nationwide initiative that will run throughout the year until December 2023.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Year of Sustainability also brings together UAE-based experts through the Sustainability Experts Network to promote collaborative, sustainable practices among everyone that calls the UAE home.

Members of the public will soon enjoy the opportunity to participate in several activations and initiatives aimed at advocating for “responsible consumption.”

Through a series of action-led activations, the Year of Sustainability aims to encourage individuals and the community to adopt an environmentally-conscious lifestyle in order to drive significant changes towards a more sustainable future.

Pprimary areas of focus

One of the primary areas of focus of this initiative is promoting sustainable food practices. The upcoming activations will thus encourage the community to reduce food waste, portion food responsibly and promote plant-based diets to promote a healthier and more sustainable food culture in the UAE.

In addition, the Year of Sustainability also aims to promote sustainable fashion by encouraging residents to switch to slow fashion and support more eco-friendly brands.

This will run in parallel with the ongoing support of the Sustainability Experts Network, which assembles UAE-based experts with a deep understanding of the country's context to focus on addressing sustainability in various fields, encourage positive behavioural changes and foster public participation in three key areas: promoting responsible consumption, encouraging conservation initiatives, and inspiring collective action to impede climate change.

The experts will provide research support, and inform the Year of Sustainability team of relevant policies and initiatives by public and private entities, as well as offer insights on best practices. More detailed information about the Network will be available to the public soon.

The Year of Sustainability activations, overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will include a series of community-led initiatives, activities, and campaigns throughout the year that will draw upon the nation's rich heritage and strong sense of sustainability, and aim to demonstrate the UAE’s commitment towards a sustainable future to protect its land, resources, and people.

The activations, as part of COP28 this year, further solidify the UAE’s commitment towards promoting sustainable practices at an individual and community level – and invites the public to embark on a collective journey towards progress whilst reflecting on the resilience of its ancestors in ensuring a sustainable ecosystem for future generations.

Read more:

The future of food: In the battle against waste, UAE leads the charge

Love food, hate waste? 10 ways to reduce leftovers this Ramadan

Hong Kong retailer Esprit plans Asia comeback with fast fashion departure