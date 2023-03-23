Ramadan food tips: 10 things to eat to prevent fatigue, stay energetic

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn until dusk. The Islamic ritual can be challenging for many and may leave those practicing feeling less energized and weaker during the day.

To avoid feeling sluggish, it is important to consume nutrient-dense foods that provide sustained energy and prevent

dehydration.

Here are 10 foods that can help you stay energized during Ramadan:

1. Dates: Dates are traditionally consumed to break the fast because they are an excellent source of energy, fiber, and essential minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and iron. They also contain simple sugars that provide quick energy to the body.

2. Whole grains: Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and oats are high in complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy throughout the day. They also contain fiber, which slows down digestion, keeping you feeling full for longer.

3. Lentils: Lentils are a good source of protein and complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy. They are also rich in iron, which is important for maintaining healthy blood levels.

4. Nuts: Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are high in protein, healthy fats, and fiber, making them an ideal snack for sustained energy. They also contain important vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, which helps to regulate blood sugar levels.

5. Yogurt: Yogurt is a good source of protein and calcium, which is important for maintaining strong bones. It also contains probiotics, which can help to improve gut health and boost immunity.

6. Spinach: Vegetables such as spinach and broccoli are rich in complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals, making them an ideal food for sustained energy.

7. Chicken and fish: Lean proteins such as chicken, fish, and tofu are rich in amino acids, which are important for maintaining muscle mass and promoting healthy immune function. They also provide sustained energy throughout the day.

8. Bananas and other fruits: Fruits such as bananas, oranges, and apples are rich in natural sugars and fiber, making them an ideal food for quick energy. They also contain important vitamins and minerals that can help to boost immunity and prevent dehydration.

9. Eggs: Eggs are an excellent source of protein and Vitamin D. Enjoy them scrambled, boiled, or in an omelet with plenty of vegetables to ensure you will stay energized and fuller for longer.

10. Sweet potatoes: Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium, Vitamin A, C, and B6. Whether boiled, baked, or air fried, they can be an excellent source of healthy carbohydrates.

