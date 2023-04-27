Imposter Syndrome: How to conquer inner fraud, according to experts

Imposter Syndrome cases are steadily on the rise, with many experiencing self-doubt and feelings of inadequacy in all areas of life, experts told Al Arabiya English.

Cases of the psychological phenomenon are growing from greater awareness and discussion on the subject, according to life coach Stephanie Haddad.

Advertisement

“We do see it more because people are now more confident talking about their setbacks and self-doubts,” she said, adding that it’s being witnessed across demographics and nationalities living in the United Arab Emirates.

“I have many female friends who speak of their dreams and ambitions but never take that extra step to risk the stability, fearing failure,” she noted.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Imposter Syndrome is a psychological phenomenon in which capable individuals doubt their abilities and perceive themselves as frauds, even when evidence suggests otherwise.

This condition, which seems to be dominating many mental health discussions recently, can manifest in several ways. These can include feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem, and in attempts to overcome these thoughts, people can overwork and become overt perfectionists to compensate for their shortcomings. People with Imposter Syndrome tend to base their achievements on luck.

Leading talent acquisition expert Amanda White, VP of the Middle East for global consultancy firm Talogy, told Al Arabiya English that the issue affects both men and women.

She revealed that occupational psychologists don’t classify Imposter Syndrome as a medical disorder but suggested that HR departments would do well to recognize and support those individuals. White added that despite not being classed as a clinical condition, psychologists know that impostor syndrome can be debilitating and lead to stress and anxiety, impacting performance and wellbeing at work.

“We work with leaders who commonly express that they ‘feel like a fraud,’” White said. “It can happen to men and women at different times of their career,” she added.

Dr Rose Logan, a clinical psychologist from The Free Spirit Collective, agreed with White that Imposter Syndrome is not a clinical diagnosis. However, she explained it could cause other medical disorders or highlight underlying mental health issues.

“It may be related to several different diagnoses, including anxiety and depression, and the impact of Imposter Syndrome may contribute to the development of a psychiatric diagnosis although it is not necessarily causal,” Logan said.

Impostor Syndrome manifests itself as a lack of confidence, feelings of diminished self-worth, reluctance to take on new challenges, and other forms of insecurity, White explained. She noted that it could affect anyone and admitted that she has suffered with it at more than one point in her career.

“We question whether we have earned the right to be here; we ask ourselves: “Am I really good enough or will I let everyone down,” White said. “In my view, it is particularly acute when individuals move into a leadership position, a new role or a new stretch assignment for the first time.”

Self-doubt sits internally and can prevent those who suffer from putting their hand up for consideration for a role, taking on a new challenge, or even declining a role, according to White.

“Some have a fear of failure and are afraid of making mistakes, even when they have the necessary skills and experience to succeed,” White said. “Others feel the need to be perfect and overwork, or are obsessive with attention to detail, while some overcompensate by taking too long to complete tasks or seek constant validation from others,” she added.

The battle of the sexes

The concept of the psychological condition was coined in the late 1970s by researchers who observed what they initially called the “imposter phenomenon” in high-functioning and high-achieving females.

“These were women who, despite all the evidence to the contrary, persisted in believing that they were not intelligent and had fooled anyone who believed they were into this belief,” Logan said. “It is not a gender-specific phenomenon, and around 70 to 80 percent of people are believed to experience some sort of imposter-like feelings.”

According to White, a key factor directed at those susceptible to Imposter Syndrome is under-representation.

“If you ask some on in the street what a leader looks like, I suspect they will point to a white, middle to older-aged man,” she said, adding that a look at the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 companies will support this claim.

“Women represent just six percent of the CEOs, and people of color less than 2 percent,” she said. “Women, and both men and women from underrepresented ethnic groups, are often aware of the negative stereotypes about their abilities, which can cause self-doubt and the need to work harder to prove themselves.”

Expanding on this, White suggested that under-representation can make some people feel they do not belong or are found lacking. “That said, it is important to note, men are not exempt from impostor syndrome,” she said.

“In our executive coaching sessions, we often hear senior male leaders talk about how they feel they are not good enough,” she said. “They fear that they are supposed to have all those ‘male traits’ – to be seen taking charge, leading from the front, having all the answers to all problems and inspiring others as they go,” White noted.

Logan said that it does tend to be more prevalent in women but pointed out that men may be less likely to report or share their experiences of Imposter Syndrome.

“There appears to be relatively little difference in the experience of men and women with Imposter Syndrome, but some of the coping behaviors and mechanisms may be more influenced by gender,” Logan said.

Joslin Gracias, a psychologist at Thrive Wellbeing Centre noted there are mixed research results linked to the gender factor. Both men and women are known to have Imposter Syndrome, but women are seen to act on their Imposter Syndrome more, she said, adding that culture and parenting play a vital role.

“It isn’t developed overnight,” Gracias said. “It’s a belief that keeps becoming more robust as we grow up, how we see ourselves, and how our attachment figures see us.”

Research also reveals that women experience Imposter Syndrome differently than men.

“Women tend to act on their beliefs by withdrawing from tasks or putting excessive pressure on themselves and their subs, like their team or children,” Gracias said. “Men are known to suppress these thoughts and use distractions or addictions to deal with them.”

As an Arab woman, Haddad explained that gender roles are still very much in place, and the woman’s primary function remains expected to be the caretaker.

“Therefore, [Arab women] avoid taking that extra step to avoid judgement from her direct community or even self-criticism if she becomes too busy to practice motherhood,” Haddad claimed. “It’s not just that women don’t think they’re good enough; they keep hearing they shouldn’t be good enough.”

When your manager isn’t necessarily incompetent

There are four qualities that a person with Imposter Syndrome could possess. According to Gracias, these are perfectionism, overworking, underestimating oneself, and unrealistic expectations.

“If any of these qualities are present in a manager, they will expect their team to work to fulfil these qualities,” Gracias said.

“For example, when a manager is a perfectionist, they pressure their team excessively to meet their goals. They will expect their team to overwork, causing the employees to feel stressed most of the time, causing burnout,” she concluded.

For many managers in the workplace, Imposter Syndrome is a belief that they have “fooled” people into believing they are as good or able as they seem and hence are at imminent risk of being exposed, said Logan. Somebody experiencing Imposter Syndrome is driven to avoid this fear of exposure.

The most obvious signs in the workplace are likely to be behavioral. Logan said overt signs could include overworking, staying late, not taking breaks or vacations, and micro-managing.

“Sometimes they may show more paradoxical behaviors such as dominating or even bullying, which act as ways to keep people’s attention elsewhere,” Logan said. “Less obvious signs include things like perfectionism or following ritualized practices.”

Sometimes people who experience Imposter Syndrome seek much reassurance while others may avoid feedback, fearing what they will hear, Logan said.

Gracias said managers with Imposter Syndrome need to receive validation to feel like they are doing an excellent job.

“They will expect their team to go above and beyond to meet different goals and targets just so they can get that validation from their superiors,” she explained. “The manager will say yes to tasks the superiors assign even if the team is overworked, making the entire team unhappy because of the dysfunction,” she said.

Hypochondriacs and imposters: Where’s the syndrome?

White refuted that hypochondriacs latch onto Imposter Syndrome to take time off from their employer or do less work.

“Hypochondria is a recognized illness and a form of an anxiety disorder but with different causes and symptoms,” she explained.

Hypochondriacs are preoccupied with believing they have a severe illness, despite no or minimal symptoms.

“On the other hand, imposter syndrome is a pattern of thinking in which individuals doubt their abilities even when they are competent and accomplished,” she said.

White indicated that there is no evidence to suggest that people with Impostor Syndrome would take more time off or do less work.

“I would be tempted to say that those suffering are more likely to be at risk of burn-out from trying too hard to get things done and not get ‘caught out,’ she said.

Gracias said that Imposter Syndrome and being an imposter have different traits; where the former is when you think and feel like you’re a fraud but are not one.

While an imposter intentionally deceives others, someone with Imposter Syndrome is not deliberately trying to deceive anyone. Instead, they struggle with self-doubt, despite evidence of their success.

“We hold a belief because of our low self-esteem and low self-compassion,” Gracias said. “It’s a belief that could be a consequence of our childhood experiences and lifespan, but most of the time, that belief is not the reality.”

“An imposter, on the other hand, is someone who lies consciously about their abilities to get a particular position,” he explained. “They might give false information about themselves to acquire specific positions.”

Logan suggested that an imposter who believes they have the skills to do the job will likely be less inclined to engage the perfectionist and detail-oriented approach to their work as they think what they do is excellent.

“They may come across as confident or even over-confident, whereas someone with true imposter syndrome is more likely to be modest, refuse compliments or try and stay out of the spotlight,” Logan said.

Nailing down the phenomenon

A KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit Report released in 2020 found that root causes of Imposter Syndrome vary and may stem from childhood and school experiences, family expectations, societal stereotypes, cultural differences and more.

Partner and Head of People and Change at KPMG Lower Gulf Marketa Simkova suggested that traditional conventions infer that, to belong, we must look or act a certain way.

“Such cultural norms have bred stereotypical assumptions about how and where one “fits in” and ultimately can impact a person’s sense of self,” Simkova said. “In turn, within the workplace, championing hard work will naturally take a backseat when dealing with these subjects that may evolve,” she added.

The financial advisory firm’s UAE Women Business Leaders’ Outlook report found that 62 percent have encountered stereotyping and bias in their day-to-day work.

“The report found that 66 percent of women business leaders in the UAE think stakeholder scrutiny of performance on social issues, such as the racial, ethnic and gender makeup of employees, will continue to accelerate,” she said.

An antidote to this is embracing diversity which allows organizations to tap into innovation and creativity, according to Simkova. It, in turn, promotes confidence for everyone to bring their own experiences and perspectives.

Simkova offered her first-hand experiences with the issue.

“From my experience, women tend not to talk too openly about the fact they experience Imposter Syndrome,” she said. “However, it impacts their confidence and may lead them to not step up to certain opportunities.”

“It’s important for open channels of communication to be present in the workplace, where there is a reinforcement of a sense of belonging and acceptance,” Simkova said.

“Employees who feel more accepted can be their authentic selves and are more likely to be engaged and confident in their jobs.

Impact on health

As with all mental health issues, the severity, frequency, and intensity of the experience affect the impact on the individual and their ongoing psychological and physical health, Logan explained.

“Due to the nature of the strategies that people typically engage to manage their imposter feelings, there are higher rates of perfectionism and obsessive or ritualized behaviors which may contribute to an individual developing further mental health concerns,” Logan said.

Stress and high pressure release the hormone cortisol into our bodies. Gracias suggested that hormones could exacerbate the symptoms, noting that cortisol is released in our bodies when we are stressed and causes people to put too much pressure on themselves.

People with Imposter Syndrome can always feel anxious and worried about their performance or goals, which could cause constant fatigue and cortisol in their bodies.

Research indicates that lifestyle disorders like diabetes, cancer, heart disease and hypertension are aggravated by too much cortisol in the body, Gracias added.

Director of Mental Health First Aid at Lighthouse Arabia Farah Dahabi explained that while it’s essential to be supportive and encouraging, respecting the person’s boundaries, and allowing them to work through their feelings at their own pace.

“If you are trying to change, fix, or solve how an individual with imposter syndrome feels, you are taking too much responsibility and may be making things worse for them,” Dahabi said.

Irrespective of the number of awards, accolades, promotions, or glowing feedback an individual with imposter syndrome receives, the belief that they are capable and successful is not internalized.

“It’s important to note that it’s common for professionals to experience feelings of inadequacy occasionally, but when this emotion becomes frequent and disruptive to your life, it’s essential to reach out for support,” Dahabi said.

Tackling Imposter Syndrome

The onus is typically handed to the individual to deal with Imposter Syndrome, but many organizations offer help.

White noted that the most effective way to support leaders and managers is to set up an internal mentoring framework in organizations and offer executive coaching.

Talogy consults firms of Chartered Occupational Psychologists in 23 countries working with government and internal corporations. As part of its services, it develops diagnostic questionnaires to home in on the issues and development programmes in subjects such as emotional intelligence and resilience designed to help individuals become more self-aware, tap into their natural resources, and form coping strategies, White said.

To help resolve the problem, Gracias suggested that people with Imposter Syndrome improve their self-esteem and increase their self-compassion. Therapy can also heal and reprocess childhood traumas manifesting into imposter syndrome.

“We must actively downregulate our sympathetic nervous system, which controls our flight, fight, and freeze. We must upregulate our parasympathetic nervous system, which helps our body rest, repair, and rework. It can be achieved by simple mindfulness practices, yoga, group or individual therapy, nature walks, and a good supporting social network,” Gracias said.

Read more:

How we can support female-led businesses

Exploiting expatriate workers inflates the ego of Gulf project managers