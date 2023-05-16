Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Nigerian Chef Hilda Bassey, 27, attempts to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual, in Lagos, Nigeria, on May 15, 2023. (Reuters)

After 100 hours of non-stop cooking, Nigerian chef from Lahos seeks world record

Reuters, Lagos
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Nigerian chef has spent 100 hours preparing meals non-stop, aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the longest ever cooking session by an individual.

Hilda Bassey, a chef in the mega city of Lagos, has captivated the country with her marathon cooking, which started on Thursday and ended on Monday night.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Muhammadu Buhari and several politicians and celebrities congratulated Bassey, while cheering supporters
camped outside an events center to witness the 27-year-old chef preparing a mix of local and foreign dishes, from jollof rice to pasta and akara, which is made from bean flour.

Advertisement
Cheering supporters outside an events center on March 15, 2023, to witness the 27-year-old Chef Hilda Bassey preparing a mix of local and foreign dishes in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record. (Reuters)
Cheering supporters outside an events center on March 15, 2023, to witness the 27-year-old Chef Hilda Bassey preparing a mix of local and foreign dishes in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record. (Reuters)



The current longest cooking record is held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who set a time of 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Bassey’s time will need to be certified by Guinness World Record officials before it can be made official.

Read more:

Hijab-clad UK cooking star praised as ‘poster child’ of multiculturalism

The Art of Parsi Cooking: How one woman is reviving an ancient cuisine

‘Great British Bake Off’s’ Nadiya Hussein reveals what’s cooking next

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size