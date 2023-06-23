Diabetes cases to surpass double current number by 2050

The number of people suffering from diabetes worldwide will more than double to 1.3 billion by 2050 driven by structural racism and gaping inequality between countries, new research predicted on Friday.
Every country on the globe will see an increase in the number of patients with the chronic disease, according to the most comprehensive analysis of global data projecting out to 2050.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Some 529 million people were estimated to already be living with diabetes, one of the top 10 causes of death and disability.
That number -- 95 percent of which are cases of type 2 diabetes -- will top 1.3 billion in less than three decades, according to a study published in the Lancet journal.
High body mass index -- an indication that people could be overweight -- was linked to more than half of deaths and disability from diabetes.
Other factors included people’s diets, exercise, smoking and alcohol.
Liane Ong, lead research scientist at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and first author of one of the studies, said one factor was how diets had changed.
“Over the course of 30 years, different countries have really migrated from traditional food habits -- maybe eating more fruits and vegetables, eating healthier greens -- to more highly processed foods,” she told AFP.
Widening diabetes inequality
The research also estimated that by 2045, three quarters of adults with diabetes will live in low- and middle-income countries.
But even in wealthy countries such as the United States, diabetes rates were almost 1.5 times higher among minorities such as black, Hispanic, Asian or Native Americans, a separate Lancet study said.
Study co-author Leonard Egede, of the Medical College of Wisconsin, blamed a “cascade of widening diabetes inequity”.
“Racist policies such as residential segregation affect where people live, their access to sufficient and healthy food and health care services,” he said in a statement.
Ong said “the challenge is that we don’t really see one type of intervention that’s going to fix everything”.
Instead, fighting diabetes will require long-term planning, investment, and attention from countries around the globe, she said.
In an editorial, the Lancet said that “the world has failed to understand the social nature of diabetes and underestimated the true scale and threat the disease poses.”
“Diabetes will be a defining disease of this century,” it added.
Read more:
Govt. study finds 11 pct. of Indians diabetic, hypertension and obesity climbing
UK to explore wider access to obesity drugs in $50 million pilot
New York City outlaws discrimination on the basis of weight, height
-
Diabetes drug Ozempic being tested for treatment of Alzheimer’s, brain disordersDiabetes drugs that have also been used to promote weight loss, such as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, are being studied to tackle some of the most difficult ... Features
-
Up to one in 20 new diabetes cases could be linked to COVID-19: StudyAs many as one in 20 new cases of diabetes could be linked to COVID-19, according to a new study.For the latest headlines, follow our Google News ... Coronavirus
-
Diabetes and fasting during Ramadan: UAE doctors share 10 health tipsIslam’s holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin on March 22 or 23 this year and last until April 21, depending on when the crescent moon is ... Features