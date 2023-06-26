UAE Year of Sustainability: Residents called upon to act toward a sustainable future

The “Year of Sustainability: Today For Tomorrow” invites all those who call the UAE home to act now toward a sustainable future, in its latest video launch. By highlighting everyday examples of how individuals can lead a more environmentally-conscious lifestyle, the initiative encourages the public to rethink sustainability in simpler ways.

Relating the concept of sustainability to physical wellness, improved mental health, and reconnecting with nature, the initiative encourages individuals to think about sustainability as a practice embedded in our daily lives.

The video points to the collective impact our actions today will have on our environment tomorrow by highlighting simple everyday actions such as portioning food, buying local, turning off water taps, planting trees, leaving no waste behind, and switching off the lights.

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, announced 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, and the nation-wide initiative aims to foster sustainable practices at the individual and community level through three key areas: promoting responsible consumption, encouraging conservation initiatives, and inspiring collective action to impede climate change.

The Year of Sustainability activations, overseen by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, include a series of community-led initiatives, activities, and campaigns throughout the year that draw upon the ‘ rich heritage and a strong sense of sustainability, and aim to demonstrate the UAE's commitment towards a sustainable future to protect its land, resources, and people.

The Year of Sustainability aims to promote sustainable practices at an individual and community level – and invites everyone to embark on a collective journey towards a more sustainable future.

The public can find out more about the Year of Sustainability by visiting its official website uaeyearof.ae, and engage with its activations on social media.

