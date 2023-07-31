Rising temperatures endanger worker safety, reduce productivity: ILO
Sharply rising temperatures across the globe continue to endanger the safety of workers and impact communities with the “least capacity for adaptation,” according to a senior economist at the International Labour Organization (ILO).
Data from the UN’s World Meteorological Organization reveals this July is set to be the hottest month ever recorded.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Heatwaves not only threaten the environment but create additional obstacles for countries attempting to achieve sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all, the targets of Sustainable Development Goal 8, according to the ILO’s Nicolas Maître.
Nicolas Maître said: “The estimates show that work productivity slows down at temperatures above 24-26 degrees Celsius (75-79 Fahrenheit). At 33-34°C (91-93°F), worker performance can drop up to 50 per cent in physically demanding jobs. It can occur in shade, and even inside some factories. If the factory has no air conditioning and employees are expected to operate heavy machinery or wear protective clothing, then it can occur in these contexts, too. Broadly speaking, agriculture and construction are the most affected sectors. The ILO estimates that globally, productivity declines due to the impacts of climate change, with agriculture accounting for 60 per cent of this loss. But heat stress can occur in all physically demanding jobs that require employees to work directly under the sun, for long hours, or while wearing protective clothing.
“Increasing the number of breaks, improving access to water, adapting working hours, and rotating workers are all effective heat-reducing measures. Adapting the clothing of workers, drinking regularly, and having routine self-health checks are al-so beneficial.”
Maître added evidence suggests that it’s becoming a real problem for temperate countries, but the problem is not the same. In Southeast Asia, for example, the problem is present year-round. In Europe, it’s a problem that primarily occurs during summer heat waves. I believe adaptation measures should consider these differences. While we implement sustainable adaptation measures in hot countries, we might think of measures triggered by a specific temperature in temperate countries.
“The role of the government in establishing these measures is very important. This relates to triggering situational adaption measures, but governments can also create a regulatory framework within the countries to tackle the issue of heat stress. It might be expensive, but the loss of productivity is also expensive.”
Read more:
Temperatures across Saudi Arabia to soar up to 50 degrees Celsius
July 2023 to be world’s hottest month in ‘thousands of years’: NASA scientist
UAE doctors say serious cases of heat stroke on the rise amid soaring temperatures
-
Greece mainland wildfires kill two amid extreme heatwaveWildfires that have been supercharged by strong winds and temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) killed two people in central Greece on ... World News
-
Swiss bird center saves hundreds of winged victims from extreme heatSparrows and swifts have arrived in droves at a Swiss center treating distressed birds after soaring temperatures caused them to dehydrate, with ... Healthy Living
-
Europe, US heatwaves ‘virtually impossible’ without human-caused climate changeBlistering heat that has baked swathes of North America and Europe this month would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate ... World News
-
Food supplies increasingly under threat over heat, war and export bansAs scorching temperatures ravage farms from the US to China, crop harvests, fruit production and dairy output are all coming under pressure. That ... World News
-
Heatwaves expected to persist across the world throughout August: WMOHeatwaves are expected to persist in a large part of the world throughout August, an adviser on extreme heat said on Friday, following on from record ... World News
-
UAE doctors say serious cases of heat stroke on the rise amid soaring temperaturesDoctors in the United Arab Emirates are warning that heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke are on the rise across the country as temperatures ... Gulf
-
WMO warns of risk of heart attacks, deaths as heatwave intensifiesThe northern hemisphere heatwave is set to intensify this week, causing overnight temperatures to surge and lead-ing to an increased risk of heart ... World News
-
Climate change: Record heat wave grips China, flood toll rises in South KoreaTourists flocked to a giant thermometer in China showing surface temperatures of 80C (176 Fahrenheit) while the death toll from torrential rains in ... World News
-
Extreme weather conditions grip the US: Floodings, heat and wildfire smokeUS Emergency crews in suburban Philadelphia intensified their search Monday for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister who were swept ... World News
-
Europe heatwave to be measured against Sicily’s record 48.8C: UNThe UN announced Monday that the 48.8C recorded on the Italian island of Sicily in 2021 had been verified as the European high temperature record, ... World News