UAE presents its sustainable agricultural legacy at Expo 2023 Doha

The UAE Pavilion “Nurturing Legacy,” at Expo 2023 Doha, continues to welcome its guests on a journey detailing the UAE’s agricultural legacy and the pioneers and dreamers contributing to food security and sustainability, from the past to present to ambitious future.

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 is administered by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs in partnership with the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, visited the UAE Pavilion following the official opening of Expo 2023 Doha, along with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, in the presence of Mariam Al Mheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of State.

The UAE Pavilion sheds light on the story of the country’s agricultural legacy and its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Mariam Al Mheiri inaugurated the UAE Pavilion to the public in the presence of Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar, and Ibrahim Salem Humaid Ali Alalawi, Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023, as well as the distinguished guests, diplomats, and organizers of Expo 2023 Doha.

Al Mheiri expressed gratitude to the organizers of Expo 2023 Doha for offering a platform for more than 80 international participants during the extraordinary six-month program: “We are proud of this historic moment as Expo 2023 takes place in Qatar for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, and we are pleased to celebrate the opening of the UAE Pavilion under the theme ‘Nurturing Legacy,’ where guests will learn the remarkable story of the UAE and its harmonious interconnectedness with our land and sea.”

Al Mheiri emphasized how the UAE Pavilion honors the values and wisdom of the past, specifically in agriculture: “Our story celebrates the rich legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose words resonate with us today: ‘Give me agriculture and I assure you of civilization.’ These words became our guiding vision, particularly with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) hosted by the UAE only two months away. Presently, horticulture and agriculture are of the utmost international importance, critical to unlocking food security and addressing climate change.”

Ibrahim Salem Humaid Ali Alalawi stated: “Expo 2023 Doha, as an inspiring international event, will bring together guests of all ages and from different nationalities, in addition to academics, innovators, and experts from around the world.”

“We are excited to support, through our pavilion, the event’s goals and advance the conversation around innovations that are transforming food and water resilience,” he added.

“Nurturing Legacy” takes guests on an informative, multisensory experience that depicts the enduring bond between the people of the UAE and the nation’s natural landscapes. It also sheds light on the people of the UAE who have embraced their role as custodians of the land, protecting its natural treasures, cultivating food security, and forging a thriving agricultural legacy rooted in the wisdom and values of the country’s early pioneers.

Through six engagements -- Early Dreamers, Our Founding Father and His Fellow Rulers of the Nation, Our Land, Our Core, Dreamers Who Do, and Our Legacy -- guests will gain a deep understanding of the initiatives and projects across the UAE that are building a more sustainable and resilient future for all.

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 built environment was designed by BIG – Bjarke Ingels group and takes its inspiration from the Ghaf tree and its complex root structure, with rammed earth walls and palm-leaves roof creating a striking architectural space. The guest experience was designed by Atelier Brückner, a visual interdisciplinary firm whose other notable work includes the Museum of the Future.

The pavilion features an expansive Garden, where guests can explore native and non-native plants found in the UAE. The garden includes a total of 6,609 plants across 65 species, with groupings of edible plants, fruit trees, medicinal plants, flowers, spices, shrubs, grasses, industrial plants, and perennials. The garden also includes species that were both essential for the survival of ancestors and plants that now contribute to sustainable objectives.

