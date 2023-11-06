NZ ex-PM Jacinda Ardern will join conservation group to rally for environment action
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will work alongside leaders from Conservation International to advocate for climate action and better treatment of the environment, the group said on Monday.
Conservation International said Ardern had become its sixth Arnhold Distinguished Fellow and would serve a two-year term to advocate internationally, especially on issues affecting the Pacific and Antarctica. The group said the role was considered part-time and came with a stipend.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It is one several new roles Ardern has announced since unexpectedly stepping down as prime minister in January. She is also completing dual fellowships at Harvard University’s Kennedy School and writing a book on leadership.
“From the beginning of my time in the New Zealand Parliament, I’ve advocated for global climate action,” Ardern said in a statement. “My passion and sense of urgency on this issue has only increased over the last 15 years, especially as I witnessed first hand the impact of climate change in our region.”
Ardern’s government joined other nations in 2020 by symbolically declaring a climate emergency. Though the declaration came without any new statutory powers or money, she said at the time that it acknowledged the burden the next generation faces.
“For them, it is instinctual, it is tangible, it is real,” Ardern said. “It is about the country they will inherit.”
Ardern also banned new exploration for offshore oil and gas and plastic shopping bags.
Conservation International CEO M. Sanjayan said Ardern’s appointment was a win for the entire conservation and climate movement, adding that she “has modeled the kind of leadership, empathy, and determination required to deliver crucial environ-mental and climate solutions.”
Just 37 when she became prime minister in 2017, Ardern became a global icon of the left. When she stepped down she said she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice. Her political popularity in New Zealand had been fading, and her successor Chris Hipkins suffered a heavy defeat in a general election last month.
Read more:
The Red Sea Project to increase conservation 30% over two decades: CEO
COP28 president attends Amazon Summit, joins quest towards equitable climate progress
Rainforest countries form pact to demand climate conservation cash from rich nations
-
Rainforest countries form pact to demand climate conservation cash from rich nationsA dozen rainforest countries formed a pact on Wednesday at a summit in Brazil to demand developed countries pay to help poorer nations combat climate ... World News
-
Second edition of UAE’s ‘Sustainability Guide’ launched to bost conservation effortsThe UAE’s Year of Sustainability has released the second issue of its sustainability guide aimed at encouraging the public towards conservation ... Healthy Living
-
India celebrates Tiger conservation success, even as indigenous communities sufferIt was a celebratory atmosphere for officials gathered just hours away from several of India’s major tiger reserves in the southern city of Mysuru, ... Healthy Living
-
Russia’s Putin tells COP26 forest conservation vital to curbing climate changePresident Vladimir Putin said it was vital to protect forests to curb climate change and that Russia would draw on its own vast forestland to meet its ... World News
-
World has reached ‘moment of truth’ on conservation: UN biodiversity chiefThe world has now reached “a moment of truth” when it comes to protecting its vital ecosystems, UN biodiversity chief Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said on ... World News
-
The Red Sea Project to increase conservation 30% over two decades: CEOThe Red Sea Development Company is set to deliver a 30 percent increase in conservation attempts over the next two decades, the CEO of the project ... Travel and Tourism
-
Saudi Arabia’s al-Ula to invest $20 million in world leopard conservationSaudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for al-Ula (RCU) commits to investing $20 million over 10 years in order to aid world conservation of the ... Travel and Tourism
-
PIF’s Red Sea Collection signs marine conservation pact with MonacoThe Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah Al Saud, representing the Red Sea Collection by the Public Investment Fund and Prince Albert ... Features