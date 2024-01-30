UAE’s ‘Reaching the Last Mile Forum’ committed to combat neglected tropical diseases

The World NTD Day is observed annually on January 30. It serves as a day of awareness to galvanize governments, the global health community, and the general public on the urgent efforts required to end neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that affect one in five people worldwide.



World NTD Day was established in 2019 by a coalition of partners, including the UAE, and was announced at the ‘Reaching the Last Mile Forum’ (RLMF) held in Abu Dhabi.

The day was formally recognized by the WHO in 2021 through an effort championed by the UAE and other partners.





This year, the day is being observed under the theme ‘Unite. Act. Eliminate’ – a moment to champion awareness of NTDs and the opportunity to end them.

Overlooked as a global health priority

‘Neglected tropical diseases’ is the name for a group of 21 diseases that impact more than 1.6 billion people globally, including more than one billion children. Spread by worms and insects, these diseases blind, disable and disfigure people living in some of the most remote and impoverished corners of the world, keeping adults out of work and children out of school. Yet, these diseases are preventable or treatable.



NTDs are called ‘neglected’ because they have often been overlooked as a global health priority. While significant progress has been made against these diseases in recent years, the UAE and its partners recognize that more needs to be done to achieve a world free of NTDs – especially as climate change poses a new threat to elimination goals.





Reaching the Last Mile, a portfolio of global health programs funded by the philanthropic initiative of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is again one of the leading organizations supporting the day, celebrating the UAE’s leadership in global disease elimination.



In 1990, the UAE’s late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, had made a substantial personal donation to The Carter Center’s efforts to eradicate Guinea Worm disease – an NTD. This marked the beginning of a decades-long commitment by Abu Dhabi’s ruling family to eradicate diseases – specifically, ending NTDs.



This longstanding and ongoing partnership with the Carter Center has helped prevent more than 80 million cases of Guinea worm disease. With only 13 cases reported globally in 2023, it is all set to be only the second human disease in history to be eradicated.





RLMF has helped pave the way for the elimination of river blindness (also known as onchocerciasis) and lymphatic filariasis in sub-Saharan Africa by building on past successes, accelerating ongoing efforts, and shoring up capacity in endemic countries.



At the RLMF conference during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai last month, the UAE joined African leaders and global partners in pledging more than $777 million towards efforts to control or eliminate NTDs.



This year’s campaign to end NTDs will also draw attention to the World Health Organization’s roadmap to end NTDs, harnessing the groundbreaking momentum from RLMF at COP28.



World NTD Day 2024 will bring together more than 350 partner organizations from over 40 countries, working across the diverse global health landscape to end NTDs.

