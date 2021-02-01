UAE’s first off-road and adventure park all set to open in Sharjah’s Meleiha

A first of its kind adventure park for off-roading enthusiasts and adventure lovers is opening this weekend in Sharjah’s Mleiha desert.



An old cement quarry, spread approximately across a million square meters, has been converted into a new address called the XQuarry Off-Road & Adventure Park,catering to thrill- seekers and adventure lovers in the UAE.

Offering off-roading thrill, obstacle races, hikes and remote- control cars, guaranteeing unbeatable fun, action and adventure, the XQuarry, located around Al Faya Mountain in Mleiha, is set to open for the public on February 5 and 6, 2021.

What it opens up for off-roaders and adventure-seekers are almost 15km of tracks, 20 custom- build off-roading obstacles, a dedicated obstacle running course, mountain bike trails, a remote-control car area as well as hiking trails.



XQuarry offers a range of adventurous and fun activities for people of all ages and fitness levels, providing the opportunity for all to escape the ordinary, explore thrilling and challenging activities and immerse themselves in a fun-filled day amidst a magnificent desert scenario.

The focus of the park is to provide outdoor training and education for people to learn and master their skills to act safe and responsible in the outdoors.

Strategic partnership with Mleiha, Shurooq

The XQuarry has been created in close co-operation and strategic partnership with Mleiha and Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq).

“We are happy to partner with XQuarry in launching UAE’s first Off-Road and Adventure Park in Sharjah. Mleiha, home to rich history and landscapes, is already well-known among the travellers for the diverse desert experiences. The new adventure park, being first of its kind in the UAE, will provide a set of completely different experiences for off-roading enthusiasts and adventure lovers and will give more reasons to explore Sharjah's central region, ” says Shurooq’s Chief Operating Officer Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer.



According to the people behind the project, the focus of the park is to provide outdoor training and education for people to learn and master their skills to act safe and responsible in the outdoors.

“I love the silence and tranquillity of the desert and mountains especially after busy days on film sets or events. It’s important for me to share the beauty of my home country with other people and especially, get the younger generation out in the nature to explore and experience adventures in a safe environment. XQuarry is just a step in that direction,” says Saoud Al Kaabi, Director and Partner, XQuarry Off-Road and Adventure Park.



“We want to help people develop their off-roading skills and technical knowledge to make them better drivers. This applies also to the other activities we offer -- whether you experience alone, in groups or with one of our guides does not matter, you will improve your skills and experience fun with new adventures, says Daniel Birkhofer, Managing Partner, XQuarry Off-Road and Adventure Park.



Birkhofer also acknowledged and expressed happiness at the support from the Sharjah Government as well Shurooq “in helping us materialise this venture. Without them this project would not be possible.”

