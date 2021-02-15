.
.
.
.
Language

Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt

Undated image shows archaeologists discover a 5000-year-old mass production brewery in the ancient city of Abydos at Sohag Governorate in Egypt, in this image released on February 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Undated image shows archaeologists discover a 5000-year-old mass production brewery in the ancient city of Abydos at Sohag Governorate in Egypt, in this image released on February 13, 2021. (Reuters)

Ancient 5,000-year-old mass production brewery uncovered in Egypt

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Archaeologists have discovered a 5,000-year-old brewery that could produce thousands of litres of beer in the ancient Egyptian city of Abydos, Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry said.

The site in Egypt's Sohag Governorate likely dates back to the reign of King Narmer around 3,100 BC, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dr. Matthew Adams, one of the leaders of the Egyptian-American mission that made the discovery, said they believe the beer was used in royal burial rituals for Egypt's earliest kings.

The brewery, which had a production capacity of 22,400 litres, was split into eight sections each containing 40 clay pots used to warm mixtures of grain and water.

Officials are keen to show off newly discovered artefacts as they try to revive visitor numbers after Egypt's tourism industry received a painful blow during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of tourists visiting the country dropped to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019.

Read more:

Sarcophagus dedicated to sky god among latest ancient Egypt trove

Egypt unveils ancient treasures found at Saqqara archaeological site near Cairo

Watch: Egypt opens mummy coffins buried 2,500 years ago

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction Is coughing a crime? Court in Denmark hears appeal against COVID-linked conviction
Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services

Top Content

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services Saudi Arabia extends COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, events, dining services
UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface UAE’s Mars Mission ‘Hope’ probe sends first photo of planet’s surface
Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition intercepts explosive drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel United Arab Emirates swears in country’s first ambassador to Israel
Dubai property firm Emaar’s 2020 profit plunges, DAMAC posts wider loss Dubai property firm Emaar’s 2020 profit plunges, DAMAC posts wider loss
Bitcoin nears $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally Bitcoin nears $50,000, wider adoption fuels record rally

Before you go

First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines
First Lebanese citizens receive Covid-19 vaccines

Explore More