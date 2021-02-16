.
Ancient Acropolis covered in thick snow as cold spell hits Athens

Two men jog as the Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, on February 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Two men jog as the Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, on February 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Reuters, Athens

A thick blanket of snow covered Greece’s ancient Acropolis on Tuesday as a cold spell swept through Athens, cutting power cables, disrupting travel and halting COVID-19 vaccinations.

Greece has seen the heaviest snowfall in over a decade since Saturday, with temperatures plunging to -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the north and rare snow falling over Athens, even on its beaches.

Across the capital, streets buried in snow were closed to traffic. Norwegian ambassador Frode Overland Andersen posted a photograph of a colleague arriving to work in skis.

On the southern coast, tall palm trees and sunbeds were draped in white.

People make their way as the Parthenon temple is seen atop the Acropolis hill archaeological site during a heavy snowfall in Athens, Greece, on February 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Several Athens neighborhoods were hit by power cuts triggered by trees collapsing on power lines, the grid operator said. Two train routes from the capital were also disrupted.

Athens, which is in full lockdown after a surge in coronavirus cases and where half of Greece’s population of 11 million lives, had to temporarily halt COVID-19 vaccinations, authorities said.

Meteorologists forecast the cold front to subside by the end of the week.

