.
.
.
.
Language

Emirates to allow economy class passengers to buy unoccupied seats for more space

An Emirates plane on the runway. (Twitter, @Emirates)
An Emirates plane on the runway. (Twitter)

Emirates to allow economy class passengers to buy unoccupied seats for more space

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Emirates airlines will allow economy class passengers to purchase up to three adjoining seats for extra comfort and privacy, the airline announced in a statement Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Empty seats will only be offered for purchase at the airport check-in counter prior to flight departure, and costs range from AED 200 to AED 600 (US$ 55 to US$ 165) per empty seat, plus applicable taxes depending on flight sector,” according to the statement.

Passengers who want entire rows to themselves will be allowed to purchase up to three seats in the same row. The airline said this new option was introduced to address “the needs of a range of customers seeking extra privacy and space while flying in economy class.”


Amid the drop in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates has introduced several new options to boost demand. In November last year, the airline announced a free multi-risk travel insurance would be available to all passengers who purchase flights from December 1. This insurance is still available as of March 1, 2021.

In July of last year, the airline offered free coronavirus medical and quarantine coverage for its travelers in the United Arab Emirates and around the world.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Emirates airlines offers free COVID-19 medical, quarantine coverage

UAE’s Emirates airlines launches free multi-risk travel insurance

Emirates airline asks some pilots to take 12 months unpaid leave

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Iran says time not ‘suitable’ for nuclear deal meeting with EU, US Iran says time not ‘suitable’ for nuclear deal meeting with EU, US

Top Content

Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities Saudi Arabia intercepts Houthi missile targeting Riyadh, 6 drones in other cities
First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax First Russian warship enters Port Sudan ahead of plans to open naval base: Interfax
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Damascus: State media
Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough' Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'
US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia US condemns Yemen’s Houthis ‘egregious’ attack on Saudi Arabia
Trump to proclaim himself as future for Republicans in first post-presidency speech Trump to proclaim himself as future for Republicans in first post-presidency speech

Before you go

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back into lockdown after COVID-19 case

Explore More