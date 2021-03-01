Emirates to allow economy class passengers to buy unoccupied seats for more space

Emirates airlines will allow economy class passengers to purchase up to three adjoining seats for extra comfort and privacy, the airline announced in a statement Monday.

“Empty seats will only be offered for purchase at the airport check-in counter prior to flight departure, and costs range from AED 200 to AED 600 (US$ 55 to US$ 165) per empty seat, plus applicable taxes depending on flight sector,” according to the statement.



Passengers who want entire rows to themselves will be allowed to purchase up to three seats in the same row. The airline said this new option was introduced to address “the needs of a range of customers seeking extra privacy and space while flying in economy class.”



Amid the drop in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates has introduced several new options to boost demand. In November last year, the airline announced a free multi-risk travel insurance would be available to all passengers who purchase flights from December 1. This insurance is still available as of March 1, 2021.

In July of last year, the airline offered free coronavirus medical and quarantine coverage for its travelers in the United Arab Emirates and around the world.

