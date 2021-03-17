.
.
.
.
Language

Sixty-nine year old woman with history of airliner stowaways held again at Chicago

View of O’Hare International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. on November 25, 2020. (Reuters)
View of O’Hare International Airport during the coronavirus pandemic, in Chicago, Illinois, US, on November 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Sixty-nine year old woman with history of airliner stowaways held again at Chicago

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Chicago

Published: Updated:

A woman with a history of stowing away on airliners was arrested Tuesday for attempting to sneak onto a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, authorities said.

The arrest of Marilyn Hartman, 69, came two weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have given her probation for a previous attempt to stowaway on a flight. Hartman is being held on a trespassing charge.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hartman allegedly left the facility where she had been staying while on electronic monitoring. The device allowed Cook County sheriff’s deputies to track her as she headed for O’Hare. Deputies activated an alarm on Hartman’s device as she neared Terminal 1, where she was arrested.

Officials of the Cook County Sheriff’s Department say plans are to seek a felony escape charge for Hartman.

Hartman’s arrest comes two weeks after a court hearing in which Hartman’s attorneys and prosecutors said they reached the plea deal on a pending case that would have imposed 18 months of probation, plus court-ordered mental health treatment.

Formal plea proceedings had not begun, but Judge Peggy Chiampas put attorneys on notice that she was not inclined to agree to that sentence.

Hartman, was arrested at O’Hare in October 2019 just as she was trying to pass the second of two security checkpoints, according to court records. She was released from Cook County Jail about a year ago in an effort to release low-risk detainees from contracting COVID-19.

The 2019 arrest violated her probation sentence for sneaking past O’Hare security in January 2018, boarding a jet and flying to London’s Heathrow Airport without a ticket.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears More countries stop using AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid growing fears
Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants Fingers point to Yemen Houthi militia for starting fire that killed African migrants

Top Content

US massage parlor shootings leave eight dead; man captured US massage parlor shootings leave eight dead; man captured
UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan UAE announces new COVID-19 measures for Ramadan
Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video Turkish man arrested for abusing daughter in TikTok video
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif Arab Coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat off Yemen’s as-Salif
Abu Dhabi Airports asks banks to pay $800 mln in guarantees amid funding disputes Abu Dhabi Airports asks banks to pay $800 mln in guarantees amid funding disputes
Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden Saudi Arabia condemns protesters storming presidential palace in Yemen’s Aden

Before you go

Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security
Top US meet with Japanese counterparts to discuss N. Korea, security

Explore More