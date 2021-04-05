.
.
.
.
Language

Ethiopian Airlines pilot lands at under construction airport in Zambia

An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo plane at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (File photo: Reuters)
An Ethiopian Airlines Cargo plane at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (File photo: Reuters)

Ethiopian Airlines pilot lands at under construction airport in Zambia

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Lusaka

Published: Updated:

An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane flying into Zambia accidentally landed at an airport that is still under construction, a government official said on Monday.

The plane hit the tarmac on Sunday at the uncompleted airport in Zambia’s northern Copperbelt province, which is currently served by the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport around 15 kilometers (nine miles) away.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The transport ministry’s permanent secretary Misheck Lungu said the pilot had landed at the future Copperbelt International Airport “by error.”

“When he was about to land he was communicating with the radar and they told him, ‘We can’t see you’,” Lungu told AFP.

“So he used his sight as he had no control and landed at an airport still under construction.”

Lungu added that no damage resulted and said investigators would issue a “comprehensive report” on the incident.

The pilot later flew the plane to its original destination.

Ethiopian Airlines was not immediately available for comment.

The opening of the Chinese-built Copperbelt International Airport, initially scheduled for mid-2020, was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cargo flights have helped Ethiopian Airlines remain financially viable during the pandemic, with Africa’s largest carrier repurposing dozens of passenger planes as freight transporters.

Read more: Sixty-nine year old woman with history of airliner stowaways held again at Chicago

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties   Iraq’s PM meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince in UAE to discuss bilateral ties  
Top Content
Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19 Argentina’s President who was vaccinated tests positive for COVID-19
Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video Jordan's former Crown Prince Hamza says he is ‘under house arrest’ in video
Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed says army fighting ‘on eight fronts,’ including Tigray
Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds' Jordan arrests former adviser to King and others on 'security grounds'
Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online Dubai Police arrest group after lewd footage posted online
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More