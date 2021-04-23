.
Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma

Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Drone footage captured by an avid nature photographer showed camels west of Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma oasis amid a desert flash flood as they are herded by their owner.

The drone footage was captured by Saudi Arabian citizen Bedah (Abu Faisal) al-Bedah who posted the footage on his Twitter account, garnering more than 50,000 views since last Tuesday.

The Al Khurma oasis is located some 230 km northeast of the city of Taif in western Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s western region has been experiencing heavy rain over the past week, causing flooding in several regions, while thick snow blanketed some areas of Ha’il city and the ‘Asir region.

Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology said it expected heavy thunderstorms and hailstorms in several areas, including Jizan, Asir, al-Baha, and Mecca this past week.

