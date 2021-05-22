.
New Yorkers enjoy new ‘Little Island’ park floating on Hudson river

People visit Little Island Park, a new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River during opening day in New York. (Reuters)
People visit Little Island Park, a new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River during opening day in New York. (Reuters)

A new public park skimming the surface of the Hudson River atop 132 concrete “tulips” opened Friday for New Yorkers eager to emerge from a year of onerous pandemic restrictions.

Little Island, which can be accessed free-of-charge by two pedestrian bridges, offers lush green spaces and scenic views into southern Manhattan and New Jersey for those who want to get away without getting away.

Its opening follows the lifting of most of New York’s coronavirus restrictions last Wednesday, when more than 60 percent of the 8.4 million population had received at least one dose of vaccine.

“I am so happy to be here today as New York has suffered so much during this pandemic,” said Barbara Kenner, a 60-year-old office manager who is currently unemployed.

The city lost over 30,000 lives during the crisis, while New Yorkers were forced to forgo indoor dining and observe capacity limits in shops, gyms, hair salons and offices.

People visit Little Island Park, almost three acres of new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River and the remnants of Pier 54 in the larger Hudson River Park, on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, New York, U.S., May 21, 2021. (Reuters)
Landscape designer Signe Nielsen, who is responsible for the park’s giant flowerpot design containing more than 350 species of flower as well as shrubs and trees, wanted visitors to “leave the city, the traffic, and come into a space and just be surprised,” she told AFP.

“And hopefully at the end of their walk, or stroll, or run or whatever, leave calmer and happier than when they arrived.”

The “tulips” that make up the park’s base – each one unique and weighing up to 75 tons – were made in upstate New York and brought 130 miles (210 kilometers) down the Hudson River before being lifted by floating crane onto the site and filled with soil.

The artificial island, which cost around $260 million, was financed mainly by billionaire entrepreneur Barry Diller and his wife Diane von Furstenberg, the project’s creator.

Diller told The New York Times he would bear the costs of maintaining the park for the first 20 years.

His contribution could total $380 million, unprecedented in New York for a private donation to a public garden.

The project almost didn’t see the light of day as it was delayed by a series of lawsuits until New York Governor Andrew Cuomo managed to reach an agreement between all parties in 2017.

“It’s just a really nice place to come to have some reprieve in the city, especially downtown,” said Lauren Moon Fraser, 33, as she lounged in the sun with her baby, Luca.

