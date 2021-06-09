.
.
.
.
Language

COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities

Commute traffic is seen on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Commute traffic is seen on the first day of New Zealand's new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) safety measure that mandates wearing of a mask on public transport, in Auckland, New Zealand, August 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

COVID-19 pandemic shakes up rankings of world’s most livable cities

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

The pandemic has shaken up the rankings of the world’s most livable cities, a study released on Wednesday showed, with metropolises in Australia, Japan, and New Zealand leaping ahead of those in Europe.

Auckland tops The Economist’s annual survey of the world’s most livable cities in 2021 followed by Osaka and Tokyo in Japan, Adelaide in Australia, and Wellington in New Zealand, all of which had a swift response to the Covid pandemic.

“Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed its society to remain open and the city to score strongly,” the Economist Intelligence Unit said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In contrast, “European cities fared particularly poorly in this year’s edition.”

US CDC eases COVID-19 travel recommendations on 110 countries, including Japan Coronavirus Coronavirus US CDC eases COVID-19 travel recommendations on 110 countries, including Japan

“Vienna, previously the world’s most livable city between 2018-20, fell to 12th. Eight of the top ten biggest falls in the rankings are European cities,” according to the study.

The biggest fall overall among the European cities was the port city of Hamburg in northern Germany, which fell 34 places to 47th.

The trend was motivated by a “stress on hospital resources” which the study said increased for most German and French cities and resulted in a “deteriorated healthcare score.”

Pressure on European health systems also had a knock-on effect on culture and overall livability because of restrictions on movement, the Economist said.

The most notable rise was recorded by Honolulu, Hawaii, in the United States, which came 14th in the ranking and moved up 46 places because of its containment of the pandemic and fast vaccination program.

Damascus remains the city where life is most difficult because of Syria’s ongoing civil war.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries Dubai hospital bears costs for patients undergoing robotic surgeries
Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts Developing flu shots now easier with less virus strains thanks to COVID-19: Experts
Top Content
Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’ Canada’s Trudeau deems killing of Muslim family a ‘terrorist attack’
Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus Syria responds to ‘Israeli aggression’ after explosions heard in Damascus
Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24 Fire at factory in Iran’s Alborz province injures 24
China, ASEAN foreign ministers agree to avoid provocations in South China Sea China, ASEAN foreign ministers agree to avoid provocations in South China Sea
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala joins EIG-led consortium buying Aramco pipeline stake
IAEA monitoring as agreed with Iran must continue or risk nuclear deal talks: US IAEA monitoring as agreed with Iran must continue or risk nuclear deal talks: US
Before you go
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Pope calls for reconciliation, healing over Canada school discovery
Explore More