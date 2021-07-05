.
Britain’s Heathrow Airport reopens Terminal 3 ahead of passenger influx

A general view of Terminal 3 at Heathrow Airport near London, Britain. (Reuters)
Aviation

Reuters, London

Britain’s Heathrow Airport said on Monday it would reopen a terminal this month as it prepares for a higher numbers of travelers with the government expected to scrap quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated passengers to some countries.

Heathrow, Britain’s busiest airport, said it would reopen Terminal 3 from July 15 for Virgin Atlantic and Delta flights.

The terminal was shut in May 2020 as passenger numbers plunged during the pandemic but after more than a year of
restricted travel, the aviation industry in Britain is preparing for growth.

“With passenger demand expected to increase when ministers permit fully vaccinated passengers to travel more freely, Heathrow is getting ready to welcome you back,” Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in a statement.

The reopening of Terminal 3 means that all of Heathrow’s four terminals will be operating. The airport said it planned to continue to use Terminal 4 as a dedicated hub for arrivals from high-risk countries on Britain’s “red list” where passengers must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

