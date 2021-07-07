.
World’s deepest diving pool opens in Dubai with ‘sunken city,’ football table

Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum officially opens Deep Dive Dubai. (WAM)

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The deepest indoor diving pool in the world officially opened in Dubai on Wednesday, according to the WAM news agency.

Deep Dive Dubai reaches a depth of more than 60 meters and features such attractions as an underwater football table, a ‘sunken city,’ two dry chambers, and 56 underwater cameras.

The previous claim to the world’s deepest pool was held by the Deepspot facility in Poland which reached a depth of 45 meters.

For reference, beginners’ recreational dive certifications from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) allow divers to descend to just 18 meters, while advanced qualifications raise the limit to 40 meters.

Technical qualifications must be achieved in order to reach a depth of 60 meters.

Deep Dive Dubai, located in the Nad al-Sheba sports complex, was officially opened by Sheikh Hamdan al-Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai.

The freshwater in the pool is circulated every six hours through volcanic rock and ultraviolet radiation.

Its 1,500 square meter facility is shaped like an oyster in an homage to the United Arab Emirates’ pearl diving heritage.

The pool holds 14 million liters of water, enough to fill six Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Public bookings open later this month for any qualified divers above the age of ten. Dive courses will also be taught at the center.

