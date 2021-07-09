.
.
.
.
Language

Mleiha in Sharjah launches ‘mobile stargazing experience’

The stargazing experience by Mleiha also brings fun and education together turning it into an unforgettable science lesson for the young ones. (Courtesy: Shurooq)
The stargazing experience by Mleiha also brings fun and education together turning it into an unforgettable science lesson for the young ones. (Courtesy: Shurooq)

Mleiha in Sharjah launches ‘mobile stargazing experience’

Followed Unfollow

N.P. Krishna Kumar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Are you an astronomy enthusiast or love stargazing as a hobby? Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological Centre, a premier tourism and leisure destination, has launched a unique ‘mobile stargazing experience’ which can be enjoyed for a group of up to 20 people.

Literally, one can explore the night sky in one’s comfort zone! The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), which has developed the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, has launched the new on-the-move sky watching experience that allows people to organize and enjoy exclusive stargazing sessions at their preferred location.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The “mobile stargazing experience’ from Mleiha includes the HD telescope and assistance of an expert guide, to the location that the guests choose.

The “Mobile Stargazing Experience’ from Mleiha includes the HD telescope and assistance of an expert guide, to the location that the guests choose. (Courtesy: Shurooq)
The “Mobile Stargazing Experience’ from Mleiha includes the HD telescope and assistance of an expert guide, to the location that the guests choose. (Courtesy: Shurooq)

The on-the-move activity is designed for astronomy enthusiasts who want to observe the night sky wonders in their comfort zone. The stargazing experience also brings fun and education together turning it into an unforgettable science lesson for the young ones.

The on-the-move activity by Mleiha is designed for astronomy enthusiasts who want to observe the night sky wonders in their comfort zone. (Courtesy: Shurooq)
The on-the-move activity by Mleiha is designed for astronomy enthusiasts who want to observe the night sky wonders in their comfort zone. (Courtesy: Shurooq)

The experience can be booked for private sessions, group events, or maybe as a marvelous addition to the special occasion.

As a prerequisite for bookings, the location pin needs to be shared in advance to make sure that the location is fit for stargazing activity. The location needs to be accessible by 4x4 and should have a flat area covered in carpet to set up the telescope.

The mobile stargazing session will accommodate up to 20 guests at one time will have a maximum duration of 2-hours after sunset. (Courtesy: Shurooq)
The mobile stargazing session will accommodate up to 20 guests at one time will have a maximum duration of 2-hours after sunset. (Courtesy: Shurooq)

The mobile stargazing session will accommodate up to 20 guests at one time will have a maximum duration of two hours after sunset.

The bookings can be made 24-hours in advance with the Mleiha team which will finish the preparations at the location before sunset.

Read more: Sharjah takes a major stride in eco-tourism with Mleiha Desert Resort project

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers UAE updates COVID-19 rules for entering ministries, federal entities, service centers
Top Content
Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port Explosion, fire off container ship docked at Dubai's Jebel Ali port
Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt Fire at Dubai port natural accident from container with flammable materials: Govt
Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness Jehan Sadat dies at age 88 after battle with illness
Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies Sydney tightens COVID-19 lockdown as Delta outbreak intensifies
Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal Israel’s new PM secretly met Jordan’s king last week ahead of new water deal
Ex-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president Ex-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president
Before you go
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Gaza artist paints on the remains of her demolished house
Explore More