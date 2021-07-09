Mleiha in Sharjah launches ‘mobile stargazing experience’

Are you an astronomy enthusiast or love stargazing as a hobby? Sharjah’s Mleiha Archaeological Centre, a premier tourism and leisure destination, has launched a unique ‘mobile stargazing experience’ which can be enjoyed for a group of up to 20 people.

Literally, one can explore the night sky in one’s comfort zone! The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), which has developed the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, has launched the new on-the-move sky watching experience that allows people to organize and enjoy exclusive stargazing sessions at their preferred location.

The “mobile stargazing experience’ from Mleiha includes the HD telescope and assistance of an expert guide, to the location that the guests choose.

The on-the-move activity is designed for astronomy enthusiasts who want to observe the night sky wonders in their comfort zone. The stargazing experience also brings fun and education together turning it into an unforgettable science lesson for the young ones.

The experience can be booked for private sessions, group events, or maybe as a marvelous addition to the special occasion.

As a prerequisite for bookings, the location pin needs to be shared in advance to make sure that the location is fit for stargazing activity. The location needs to be accessible by 4x4 and should have a flat area covered in carpet to set up the telescope.

The mobile stargazing session will accommodate up to 20 guests at one time will have a maximum duration of two hours after sunset.

The bookings can be made 24-hours in advance with the Mleiha team which will finish the preparations at the location before sunset.

