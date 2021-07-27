Top 10 tallest buildings in the world today

Some of modern architecture’s most impressive structures are super-high skyscrapers that rise above the clouds and look like they could go on forever. The majority of these buildings are used for multiple purposes, be it for hotels, apartments, financial centers, businesses or shopping centers- the world’s tallest buildings have them all.

1. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

The United Arab Emirates’ Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai is the world’s tallest building, standing at a massive 2,717 feet high, and has maintained its record-breaking position for just over a decade.

The 163-story skyscraper, which houses hotels, tourist sites, apartments and offices, took six years to build, and was completed in 2010.

The building has the highest swimming pool in the world and the tallest elevator in the world.

2. Shanghai Tower, China

China’s 632-meter long Shanghai Tower is the world’s second-tallest building.

Located in Shanghai’s Pudong district, the massive structure was built in 2015 and contains 128 floors, including offices, an impressive observation deck overlooking the Huangpu River.

Its elevators run at a whooping 20.5 meters per second.

3. Mecca’s Royal Clock Tower, Saudi Arabia

Mecca’s Royal Clock Tower in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca stands at an estimated 601 meters long.

It is also the world’s largest clock face and the fifth-tallest freestanding structure in the world.

The structure houses a five-story shopping mall, a hotel and prayer rooms with the capacity to hold more than 10,000 each.

4. Ping An Finance Center, China

The Ping An Finance Center, the world’s fourth-tallest building, was built in 2017 in Shenzhen, China.

The 115-story structure is about 599 meters long, and contains offices, hotel and retail spaces and a high-end shopping mall.

5. Lotte World Tower, South Korea

The Lotte World Tower is the world’s fifth-tallest building, standing at 555 meters.

Located in Seoul, South Korea’s Songpa District, the mixed-use building contains 123 levels and six basement levels, including a hotel, offices and retail outlets.

Completed in 2017, the building took 13 years of planning and preparation.

6. One World Trade Center, New York

One World Trade Center, located in the United States’ New York, stands at around 541 meters and is not only the world’s sixth-tallest, but also the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

The building of 110 floors was built in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

7. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, China

China’s Guangzhou CTF Finance Center stands at 530 meters and was completed in October 2016.

The 111-floor building took about six years to build and houses serviced apartments, hotels, offices and shopping malls.

8. Tianjin CTF Finance Center, China

The Tianjin CTF Finance Center skyscraper is located in Tianjin, China and stands at 530 meters in length.

Completed in 2019, it has around 97 floors and 81 elevators.

9. CITIC Tower, China

Located in the Chinese capital Beijing, the skyscraper stands at 528 meters and is popularly referred to as China Zun.

The building of 109 floors is the tallest in the city and is located in the Central Business District of Beijing.

10. Taipei 101, Taiwan

The Taipei 101 located in the Taiwanese capital, previously considered the world’s tallest building until Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was built, stands at 449 meters long.

The building was completed in 2004 and held the position of world’s tallest building until 2009.

