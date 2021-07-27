.
.
.
.
Dubai's Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Unsplash, Agnieszka Kowalczyk)

Top 10 tallest buildings in the world today

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Some of modern architecture’s most impressive structures are super-high skyscrapers that rise above the clouds and look like they could go on forever. The majority of these buildings are used for multiple purposes, be it for hotels, apartments, financial centers, businesses or shopping centers- the world’s tallest buildings have them all.

1. Burj Khalifa, Dubai

A general view shows Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 31, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

The United Arab Emirates’ Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai is the world’s tallest building, standing at a massive 2,717 feet high, and has maintained its record-breaking position for just over a decade.

The 163-story skyscraper, which houses hotels, tourist sites, apartments and offices, took six years to build, and was completed in 2010.

The building has the highest swimming pool in the world and the tallest elevator in the world.

2. Shanghai Tower, China

Aircraft fly in formation past Oriental Pearl Tower at Lujiazui financial district of Pudong on the 100th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China, in Shanghai, China July 1, 2021. (Reuters)

China’s 632-meter long Shanghai Tower is the world’s second-tallest building.

Located in Shanghai’s Pudong district, the massive structure was built in 2015 and contains 128 floors, including offices, an impressive observation deck overlooking the Huangpu River.

Its elevators run at a whooping 20.5 meters per second.

3. Mecca’s Royal Clock Tower, Saudi Arabia

An aerial view shows the four-faced Mecca Clock Tower on the second day of Eid al-Adha in the holy city of Mecca October 27, 2012. Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha to mark the end of the Haj by slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels to commemorate Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command. (Reuters)

Mecca’s Royal Clock Tower in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca stands at an estimated 601 meters long.

It is also the world’s largest clock face and the fifth-tallest freestanding structure in the world.

The structure houses a five-story shopping mall, a hotel and prayer rooms with the capacity to hold more than 10,000 each.

4. Ping An Finance Center, China

The skyscraper Ping An Finance Centre is seen amid other buildings in the central business district of Futian in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 18, 2019. (Reuters)

The Ping An Finance Center, the world’s fourth-tallest building, was built in 2017 in Shenzhen, China.

The 115-story structure is about 599 meters long, and contains offices, hotel and retail spaces and a high-end shopping mall.

5. Lotte World Tower, South Korea

A photo taken on June 7, 2019 shows a general view of the Seoul city skyline and landmark Lotte tower. (AFP)

The Lotte World Tower is the world’s fifth-tallest building, standing at 555 meters.

Located in Seoul, South Korea’s Songpa District, the mixed-use building contains 123 levels and six basement levels, including a hotel, offices and retail outlets.

Completed in 2017, the building took 13 years of planning and preparation.

6. One World Trade Center, New York

One World Trade Center building is seen as people visit the 9/11 memorial in New York on July 18, 2021. (AFP)

One World Trade Center, located in the United States’ New York, stands at around 541 meters and is not only the world’s sixth-tallest, but also the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

The building of 110 floors was built in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

7. Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, China

China's Guangzhou CTF Finance Tower. (Supplied)

China’s Guangzhou CTF Finance Center stands at 530 meters and was completed in October 2016.

The 111-floor building took about six years to build and houses serviced apartments, hotels, offices and shopping malls.

8. Tianjin CTF Finance Center, China

A man rides an electric motorcycle carrying water past Chow Tai Fook Financial Center in Tianjin's Binhai new district, China May 16, 2019. Picture taken May 16, 2019. (Reuters)

The Tianjin CTF Finance Center skyscraper is located in Tianjin, China and stands at 530 meters in length.
Completed in 2019, it has around 97 floors and 81 elevators.

9. CITIC Tower, China

Women pose for pictures at a shopping mall near the CCTV headquarters and China Zun skyscraper in Beijing's central business district (CBD), China, July 16, 2020. (Reuters)

Located in the Chinese capital Beijing, the skyscraper stands at 528 meters and is popularly referred to as China Zun.

The building of 109 floors is the tallest in the city and is located in the Central Business District of Beijing.

10. Taipei 101, Taiwan

A general view shows Taipei 101, a 508-meter high’s commercial building, displays “ a turn off the light, go to sleep earlier today“ in Chinese to mark Earth Hour Day on it’s building on March 28, 2020. (AFP)

The Taipei 101 located in the Taiwanese capital, previously considered the world’s tallest building until Dubai’s Burj Khalifa was built, stands at 449 meters long.

The building was completed in 2004 and held the position of world’s tallest building until 2009.

