Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030 across its network

Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next 10 years. (File photo)
Wizz Air announced on Sunday that it is ramping up pilot recruitment across its network, with plans to hire 4,600 new pilots by 2030.

The airline has already trained over 150 additional pilots to fly over 100 percent of pre-COVID-19 capacity this summer. It aims to recruit over 300 more by the end of this year, according to a statement by the airline.

Wizz Air, a growing European low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 142 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

Pilots joining Wizz Air will have the opportunity to operate the airline’s growing fleet of young, modern, and sustainable Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft on over 800 routes, to 191 destinations in 49 countries.

Wizz Air is committed to more than tripling the size of its fleet, with 500 Airbus aircraft expected in the next 10 years, creating a wealth of opportunities for pilots.

Besides intense pilot recruitment, Wizz Air continues to recruit cabin crew members across its 43 bases to meet its growth plans, said the airline.

Heiko Holm, Chief Operations Officer of Wizz Air, said: “We are pleased to be recruiting for thousands of new pilot positions at an exciting time for Wizz Air, as we continue to grow our presence across Europe and beyond.”

