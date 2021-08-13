‘Hello Dubai!’ US astronaut shares two images of UAE city from space

US astronaut Shane Kimbrough shared two images of Dubai captured while on board the International Space Station.

“Hello Dubai! I spy the Emirates Golf Club, a 36-hole golf course that was the first golf course in the region and was built in 1988. The Dubai Airport is in the second photo and is the world's busiest airport by international passenger traffic,” Kimbrough said in a post sharing the two photos of Dubai via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The International Space Station is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Russian astronauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, Japan’s Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Kimbrough is also part of a four-astronaut team that arrived at the International Space Station earlier in April aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Endeavour, according to NASA, after becoming the first crew ever to be propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

The Endeavour capsule, also making its second flight, was launched into space on Friday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. SpaceX is the Elon Musk's commercial rocket company.

