Dubai approves six tourism projects for Hatta, including waterfalls, hiking trails

Dubai ruler approves six tourism projects for Hatta, including waterfalls, hiking tra
Hatta residents will also be allowed to build 200 holiday homes to support domestic tourism in district, WAM added in its report. (WAM)

Dubai approves six tourism projects for Hatta, including waterfalls, hiking trails

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Dubai’s Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has approved six new projects in Hatta as part of the Hatta development plan, including the creation of hiking trails to the highest peak in the emirate, according to an announcement.

“The projects announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum include the establishment of 504km-long chairlifts, Dubai mountain peak at an altitude of 1,300 meters, Hatta sustainable waterfalls, a world-class hotel, in addition to Hiking trails to the highest peak in Dubai (Jebel Umm Al Nisour, at 1,300 meters),” state news agency WAM reported.

Hatta residents will also be allowed to build 200 holiday homes to support domestic tourism in district, WAM added in its report.

"In 2016, we started our development project in Hatta. Tourists doubled from 60,000 to one million in 2020, and the new projects by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority will provide 500 jobs for young people of Hatta. The new holiday homes will provide an annual income of more than Dh100 million for the people of the region. A decent life for our citizens will remain our goal in all our projects," Sheikh Mohammed was quoted as saying.

"Hatta is a model for small cities in the region. It has turned within a short period of time into one of the most important tourist destinations in the emirate, thanks to its different lifestyle. The development and tourism projects in Hatta will have a significant impact on promoting national tourism and providing a distinctive tourism and cultural experience for visitors and the community," Sheikh Mohammed added.

