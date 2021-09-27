Top 5 adventure holiday destinations accessible from Dubai

As COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted around the world, the opportunity to explore different countries has presented itself. On this, the official World Travel Day, let’s take a look at the top five adventure holidays on everyone’s bucket list.

Dubai is the gateway to new destinations and experiences. With direct flights to many cities, everywhere is a hop, skip and a jump away.

Machu Picchu in Peru

The ancient Peruvian city of Machu Picchu is the stuff of legend, and is a glorious destination. Resting on a mountain and swirling in mist, it was at one time difficult to find. The Spanish conquistadors searched for what finally became a mythical city to them.

Today, although covering difficult terrain is needed to get there, wandering around the site is an experience never to be forgotten.

Flying from Dubai to Lima takes over a full day travel of a little more than 25 hours with stopovers in either Madrid, Frankfurt, or Amsterdam. It’s the longest travel time in the top five.

The Northern Lights in Finland

Finland is one of several countries where the spectacle of the Northern Lights dancing in the night sky is a sight to behold.

The phenomenon is caused by the sun’s energized particles slamming into the Earth's atmosphere at over 70 million km/h. Our planet defends itself through its magnetic field by redirecting the particles to the North Pole, resulting in a color show of streaking lights tearing across the night sky.

Although there are never guarantees of catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis, the best time to see it is between April and August.

A direct flight to Finland’s capital, Helsinki, from Dubai has a journey time of under seven hours.

The Serengeti in Tanzania

Tanzania has become a very popular tourism destination in recent years, and as it becomes more accessible, the chance to see The big five wild animals on safari is an opportunity not to be missed.

Lions, elephants, rhinos, buffalos, and leopards can be seen in all their glory and in their natural habitats.

The largest country in East Africa, Tanzania has swathes of national parks and game reserves to protect the animals. In addition to the big five, you can also catch the wildebeest migration which sees 1.5 million of the animals travel across the Serengeti.

It’s a five and a half hour flight from Dubai to Tanzania.

Scuba diving in Maldives

For those that scuba dive the world’s literally your oyster when encountering the fish life in the waters around Maldives. For those that have never scuba dived before, there are lots of places you can learn.

Despite rising acidity levels impacting the natural habitat and concerns about fish stocks, Maldives remains a wonderful location to interact with life under the sea.

It isn’t a strenuous chore getting in the water, but the heart rate does rise when encountering a shark. A bonus is the relaxing time that can be spent on the beaches, and enjoying the hospitality in resorts places it close to the top of the getaway bucket list.

Maldives is a short four-and-a-half hour flight away from Dubai.

Trans-Siberian Railway

Now, this might not appeal to every adventurer, but the Trans-Siberian railway remains one of history’s greatest modes of transport crossing what is in parts inhospitable territory.

Granted it isn’t the quickest journey, and if you to decide to loop in and connect with the Trans-Mongolian section, your departure from Moscow will see you meander across wild open country to arrive in Beijing six nights later after following a route of more than 7,000 km.

Plan carefully because stop offs at numerous locations should be on the itinerary.

Flying to Dubai to Moscow takes a little over five hours.

