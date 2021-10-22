Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show

Ain Dubai (Dubai Eye), the world’s tallest and largest observation wheel, officially opened on Thursday night with a spectacular drones and fireworks show.

The new record-breaking and long-anticipated attraction welcome its first public riders on Thursday.

The fireworks and drone shows were a part of the attraction’s two-day opening celebration which began on Thursday at 2pm.

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared an Instagram video of himself sitting on top of a pod on the gigantic Ferris wheel as the attraction prepared to open to the public later on in the day.

In the Instagram reel, Sheikh Hamdan, also known as “Faz3” or “Fazza,” was seen sitting atop of a pod taking a sip of a drink while safely tied to what seemed to be a harness. The video was shot using a drone, which filmed a full view of Ain Dubai, the sea, Dubai’s JBR skyline, Dubai Palm and Bluewaters Island.

The observation 250-meter-high observation wheel is the latest attraction to open in the region's tourism and business hub, after the wax work museum Madame Tussauds opened earlier this week.

The monument represents another addition to Dubai Holding’s extensive entertainment portfolio and supports Dubai’s long-term vision, as set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen its global position as a key tourism hub, continuing to build on the emirate's reputation as a leader in the global leisure and entertainment landscape.

“Ain Dubai offers unique experiences catering to all audiences, including luxurious special event cabins; nightlife and party occasions; unique dining and culinary options; family-friendly cabins and customizable romantic experiences for special moments,” said Ronald Drake, General Manager of Ain Dubai.

“We are the ultimate celebration destination, so it was only fitting that we celebrate the opening in style. More exciting details of what to expect from our grand opening will be revealed soon. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Ain Dubai.”

Offering unique views of Dubai's iconic landmarks from indoor, air-conditioned cabins and a huge range of entertainment to keep visitors coming back for more, the experiences are split into three main categories: Observation Cabins, Social Cabins and Private Cabins, with experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

