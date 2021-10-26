.
Egypt's hotels back to full capacity, tourism official says

A view of Conrad, one of the hotels in Egypt that received a stamp of approval to reopen amid the COVID-19 crisis, as Egypt ramps up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo. (Reuters)

Egypt's hotels back to full capacity, tourism official says

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Egypt has allowed hotels to run at full capacity while observing strict coronavirus precautionary measures, an official at the Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday.

Assistant Minister Abdel Fattah al-Asi told Reuters the decision had already come into effect.

Egyptian hotels had been running at 70 percent of capacity since July due to COVID-19 regulations. Tourism accounts for up to 15 percent of Egypt's national output, and is a key source of foreign currency.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post.

Read more:

Egypt's President Sisi ends state of emergency for the first time in years

Israel, Egypt plan new gas pipe that could boost Europe supplies: Israeli ministry

Poll: Egypt’s central bank seen keeping interest rates unchanged

