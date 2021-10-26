Egypt's hotels back to full capacity, tourism official says

Egypt has allowed hotels to run at full capacity while observing strict coronavirus precautionary measures, an official at the Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday.

Assistant Minister Abdel Fattah al-Asi told Reuters the decision had already come into effect.

Egyptian hotels had been running at 70 percent of capacity since July due to COVID-19 regulations. Tourism accounts for up to 15 percent of Egypt's national output, and is a key source of foreign currency.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post.

