Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new route to heritage city of Jaipur in India

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Jaipur city, capital of Rajasthan state in India, starting from May 5, 2022.



Travelers from Abu Dhabi will now be able to fly direct to Jaipur International Airport at competitive prices twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

Jaipur or the Pink city, is the capital and largest city of the Indian state of Rajasthan. This charming city is known for its colorful streets, chaotic bazaars, and touristic unique identity.



Jaipur is a destination of culture and heritage, filled with architectural gems and major tourist attractions.



The new service represents the 18th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

