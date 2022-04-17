Ain Dubai extends closure period through summer months for ‘enhancement works’

Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, has extended its closure period through the summer months “for enhancement works,” according to its official website.

The Dubai-based attraction first closed down in mid-March for “periodic enhancements” and said it would reopen for the Eid al-Fitr weekend after the holy month of Ramadan.

Ain Dubai, also known as the Dubai Eye, did not reveal an official reopening date.

“Ain Dubai’s temporary closure period, for enhancement works, will be extended through the summer months. Once a reopening date is set, a further announcement will be made,” the statement read.

“Over the coming weeks and as part of our commitment to continuously develop the unrivalled guest experience, we are working closely with our customer team and key partners to introduce new and exciting offerings bound to wow visitors. We look forward to welcoming Ain Dubai visitors back soon.”

Ain Dubai – which officially opened to the public in October last year – is 250 meters high, double the height of the United Kingdom’s London Eye, and can carry a total of 1,750 guests.

