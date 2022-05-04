Arabian Travel Market to shine spotlight on future of intl travel, tourism

The 29th edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) to be held this year in Dubai, will have its theme ‘The future of international travel and tourism’ reflecting the concerns and hopes of an industry following the pandemic.



Taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 9-12 (Monday to Thursday) in collaboration with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the ATM will form an essential part of the UAE’s annual Arabian Travel Week.



This year’s ATM will feature 1,500 exhibitors, representatives from 112 global destinations, and an anticipated 20,000 attendees. The live show will be followed by the tw-day ATM Virtual.



The huge selection of sessions and events at ATM 2022 are designed to enable industry professionals from around the world to discuss current trends and explore long-term opportunities within the fields of travel, transportation, tourism, hospitality, events, attractions and more.



Kerry Prince, Chief Growth Officer, RX said: “Business travel expenditure in the Middle East is forecast to rise by 32 percent this year, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and these figures underscore the positive sentiment, that we’ve experienced throughout the region.



“This naturally bodes well for yet another successful edition of ATM, providing a catalyst to put our industry firmly on the path to a robust and sustainable recovery, alongside our partners the DET and of course the DWTC.”



The show floor at this year’s edition will be over 85 percent larger than at ATM 2021. This growth is thanks to the expansion of several sector- and region-specific zones, including Travel Tech (380 percent); hotels (71 percent); the Middle East (57 percent); Africa (56 percent); Asia (50 percent); and Europe (49 percent).



“Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism is pleased to be part of this significant fixture in the global tourism calendar, and is looking forward to discussing and exploring opportunities for sustainable growth,” Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) commented.



“Since reopening to the global market in July 2020, Dubai has never looked back. We have been able to build on this momentum year on year, leading to a hugely successful Expo 2020 Dubai. ”



Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME – Arabian Travel Market, said: “ATM 2022 will see a diverse range of industry leaders take to the stage, offering expert insights on trends, challenges, and opportunities from across our sector.



“Our opening session, for instance, which will be moderated by CNN’s Eleni Giokos, will feature Issam Kazim, Dubai Tourism CEO; Scott Livermore, Chief Economist at Oxford Economics; and Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President – Middle East, Africa and Turkey at Hilton.”

Travel Tech event

One of many show highlights, the revamped and rebranded ATM Travel Tech event, previously called Travel Forward, has undergone a year-on-year expansion of almost 400 percent. In addition to the latest travel technology products and services, the ATM Travel Tech Stage will host a series of seminars, debates, and presentations focused on the long-term trajectory of tourism in the Middle East.



The inaugural ATM Draper-Aladdin Start-up Competition, meanwhile, has generated significant buzz since its launch earlier this year. Held in conjunction with AladdinB2B and Draper Associates, the initiative will see 15 travel, tourism and hospitality start-ups pitch for $500,000 of funding – not to mention the opportunity to compete for an additional $500,000 of investment as part of hit TV show, ‘Meet the Drapers’.



“As a globally recognised tech hub, Dubai offers an unparalleled environment for entrepreneurs and start-ups working to drive advancements within travel, tourism and hospitality,” said Curtis. “Indeed, the effective development and implementation of technology is essential to our industry’s day-to-day operations as well as its long-term sustainability and success.



“It’s for this reason that ATM 2022 is teaming up with AladdinB2B and Draper Associates. Together, we aim to help incubate a new generation of industry innovation,” she continued.



“By capitalising on the Middle East’s status as an innovation hub and taking advantage of the region’s ongoing start-up phenomenon, we believe ATM 2022 will act as a much-needed incubator for future tech and innovation.”



ATM 2022 will include in-depth buyer forums dedicated to India and Saudi Arabia, enabling attendees to explore trends and potential opportunities within both key markets.



The show floor will also feature live interviews with aviation and hospitality experts; debates on the future of sports, city and responsible tourism; digital influencer networking; best stand awards; and the return of ILTM Arabia, with its focus on the lucrative luxury travel market.



Capitalising on the upward trajectory of regional tourism investment, the ITIC-ATM Middle East Summit – hosted jointly by ATM and the International Tourism Investment Conference (ITIC) – will shine a spotlight on access to project finance in the post-COVID era.



With speakers including Gerald Lawless, Director of ITIC and WTTC Ambassador; Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism; and Dr Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General of the UNWTO, this event will provide a timely opportunity for travel and tourism professionals to explore investment opportunities, discover new modes of financing, and network with peers from around the world.



“We are also looking forward to welcoming speakers from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and Qatar Tourism, not to mention a broad selection of regional and international brands,” said Curtis. “This year’s edition will feature representatives from Etihad, SAUDIA, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, Boeing, Emaar Hospitality Group, Radisson Hotel Group and many more.”



Building on the success of ATM’s hybrid approach during the global pandemic, this year’s in-person event will be followed by the third instalment of ATM Virtual, which will run from May 17 -18 (Tuesday to Wednesday). This component will offer industry professionals the opportunity to showcase their destinations to a global audience of travel buyers and provide a platform for travel professionals to continue their all-important one-to-one meetings and view on-demand sessions conducted during the in-person show from the comfort of their homes and offices.



The upcoming edition of ATM will coincide with Arabian Travel Week, a festival of events dedicated to enabling travel professionals from all over the world to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.

