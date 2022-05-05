Spain’s tourist arrivals jump to 4 mln in March, edge toward pre-COVID-19 levels
Spain received 4 million tourists in March, more than eight times as many as in the same month last year, after most pandemic-related restrictions were lifted, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) showed on Thursday.
Foreign tourists spent 5.07 billion euros ($5.37 billion) while on holiday in the country in March, up from a mere 544 million euros a year earlier, the data showed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Spain closes this first quarter with good data on arrivals and tourist spending, a trend that we hope will intensify in the summer period,” Tourist Minister Reyes Maroto said on her Twitter account.
“Excellent employment figures together with the air capacity recovery make us optimistic,” she added.
The number of tourists flocking to Spain in March was still 1.6 million short of the number who arrived in March 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount spent back then was 6.03 billion euros.
International travel restrictions related to COVID-19 brought Spain’s economically vital tourism sector to its knees in 2020. Tourism accounted for 12 percent of Spain’s economy before the pandemic.
The industry began a gradual recovery in 2021, pausing briefly when the rapid spread of the omicron variant led to a temporary new round of travel restrictions.
Read more: Spain to lift mask-wearing requirement in most indoor spaces from April 20
-
Spain to lift mask-wearing requirement in most indoor spaces from April 20Spain will lift a requirement to wear face masks indoors except on public transport and in hospitals and retirement homes from April 20, Health ... Coronavirus
-
New COVID treatment shows efficacy against omicron: Spain's PharmaMarSpain's PharmaMar said on Tuesday trials made in vitro and on animals showed its Plitidepsin drug had positive antiviral effects on the variants of ... Coronavirus
-
Spain’s Mallorca port restricts cruise ship arrivalsSpain’s Balearic Islands will from 2022 limit the number of cruise ships which can dock in the port of Palma de Mallorca, a first for the popular ... Aviation & Transport
-
Saudi Arabia, Spain join forces to redesign tourism post-COVID including via UNWTOSaudi Arabia and Spain have agreed to work together to identify a number of fields in which they can work together to revitalize the tourism sector ... World News