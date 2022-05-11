Arab travelers in the GCC plan for new travel experiences, says expert at ATM 2022
Travelers from Saudi Arabia are reportedly the highest travel spenders globally and the UAE and the Saudi Arabia top the MENA region list where GCC travelers plan to travel, according to a top executive at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022.
GCC travelers are also looking to make up for lost time when it comes to travel, with the anticipation of new experiences dominating conversations, according to research revealed on Tuesday at the ATM by the leading consumer intelligence company D/A.
The research is based on the analysis of over four million social media posts and comments from more than two million Arabic-speaking unique users in the GCC. The number of travel conversations and posts about travel increased by 110 percent and 151 percent, respectively, between 2019 and 2021.
Speaking on the ATM Global Stage Paul Kelly, Managing Partner, D/A, said: “Travel conversations increased to over 1.3 million in 2021, underscoring the willingness by Arabic speakers in the GCC to travel, regardless of age or nationality. We are ultimately witnessing the pent-up demand from the last two years coming to the fore as borders reopen, flights are back on track and restrictions are lifted.”
GCC travelers have a vital role in tourism recovery, a direct result of their spending power.
Travel spending
According to the UNWTO, GCC travelers spend 6.5 times more than the global average, with 40 percent of GCC travelers spending more than $9,990 (Dh 36,700) on their last trip to Europe.
“Overall, when it comes to the GCC traveler, the conversations indicate that something new is the order of the moment. Even in the familiar, a new experience is at the top of the wish list for those intent on travelling soon – a huge change from what we have seen in the past year or two,” Kelly added.
In terms of holiday preference, the consensus is on escaping and breaking free and discovering new experiences, which many have been unable to do in the last two years. Those in the younger age groups were keen on shopping and enjoying local flavours, while the older groups were more focused on staying closer to nature and relaxing. Having fun was a mainstay; however, mid-career professionals have a lot of work travel lined up.
Top MENA destinations
Holiday destinations favored by GCC travelers followed the global google trend, which saw a spike in the search terms ‘staycation’ in 2020, which was representative of the number of people from GCC countries looking to vacation locally.
According to the D/A research, the UAE was the most popular destination in the MENA region, followed by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and Qatar.
In Europe, the UK was the most popular destination, followed by France, Germany and Italy, with Switzerland rounding out the top five list.
ATM 2022 concludes on May 12 (Thursday) at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
