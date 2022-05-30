‘Don’t look down’: Vietnam glass-bottomed bridge to attract thrill-seekers
A mountain resort in Vietnam has opened a bridge with a bottom made of glass over a gorge 150 meters (492.13 ft) below to attract thrill-seeking tourists, the third such bridge in the Southeast Asian country.
The Bach Long suspension bridge, which translates as “White Dragon”, is in Son La province, northwest of the capital, Hanoi, and bordering Laos.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“I dared not look down as I am afraid of heights,” said one visitor, Vi Thi Thu, 22, who ventured onto the bridge after attending Saturday’s opening ceremony, which included dragon dancing and ribbon cutting.
The reinforced glass used for the bridge has three layers, each 40mm thick, and can hold up to 450 people at a time, according to a statement from the facility’s owner.
The bridge is 290 meters long between two peaks on either side of a gorge, plus a 342-meter pathway on the cliffside.
Guinness World Records lists a 562-metre glass-bottomed bridge in Qingyuan, in China’s Guangdong province, as the world’s longest.
“The engineering required to build that into the side of a cliff but maintain all the features of nature, the greenery, the rocks, it’s been an amazing project,” said Glen Pollard, a representative of Guinness World Record, who attended the opening ceremony.
The World Record Association, also a record-certifying body, has listed the two-part Vietnamese bridge as the world’s longest at 632 meters.
Another visitor at the opening ceremony said he quickly overcame initial nerves when walking on the bridge.
“At first it makes you panic, but then if you walked over around 10 glass panels, that feeling is gone,” said Tran Xuan Tinh, 72.
Read more: London’s iconic Tower Bridge gets stuck leading to traffic deadblocked
-
Indian police hunt gang accused of stealing 60-feet-long iron bridgePolice in India were seeking to arrest members of a gang who dismantled a 60-feet-long iron bridge and likely sold it off in parts as scrap metal, ... Life
-
Erdogan inaugurates world’s longest suspension bridgeTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday opened the world’s longest suspension bridge over the Dardanelles strait in northwestern Turkey - ... Middle East
-
Fire severely damages Rome’s nineteenth century ‘Iron Bridge’A huge fire on Saturday night severely damaged Rome’s famed “Iron Bridge,” with parts of the 19th century structure plunging into the River Tiber.The ... World News
-
London’s Tower Bridge stuck open after ‘technical failure’London’s Tower Bridge was still stuck open early Tuesday, a day after a “technical failure” closed the 19th-century landmark, threatening to snarl ... World News
-
Russian navy vessel, container ship collide in Danish waters near the Oresund BridgeA Russian navy vessel collided with a Swiss-owned container ship in Danish waters on Wednesday near the Oresund Bridge linking Denmark and Sweden, ... World News
-
London’s iconic Tower Bridge gets stuck leading to traffic deadblockedLondon’s iconic Tower Bridge suffered “technical issues” on Saturday when it was raised to let a ship through -- and was unable to close.Traffic ... Variety
-
Arizona bridge catches fire, collapses after train derailment in Tempe: ReportsA derailed train caught on fire in the United States on Wednesday causing a bridge to partially collapse over Tempe Town Lake in the state of Arizona, ... World News